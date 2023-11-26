Advertisement

BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Iron Bowl win over Auburn

Things did not come easy for Alabama on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide escaped with a 27-24 win over Auburn. It was a hard-fought win that Alabama had to earn every bit of.

Nick Saban’s squad strung together several key stops and impressive plays to pick up the victory. The Tigers made things difficult, but Alabama’s big-time players stepped up and made big-time contributions in crunch time.

That was ultimately the difference in this year’s Iron Bowl. Several plays in particular helped the Crimson Tide win its fourth straight Iron Bowl over Auburn.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 13 win against Auburn.

Passing

Rushing

  • Jalen Milroe – 18 carries, 107 yards

  • Jase McClellan – 15 carries, 66 yards

  • Roydell Williams – 8 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD

  • Jam Miller – 2 carries, 7 yards

Receiving

  • Jermaine Burton – 4 receptions, 107 yards, 1 TD

  • Isaiah Bond – 5 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD

  • Malik Benson – 1 reception, 33 yards

  • Amari Niblack – 2 receptions, 24 yards

  • Kendrick Law – 3 receptions, 12 yards

  • Jase McClellan – 1 reception, 8 yards

Tackles

Turnovers

  • Terrion Arnold – 2 INTs, 22 yards

Special teams

  • Will Reichard – 2/3 FG, 3/3 XP

  • James Burnip – 5 punts, 211 yards

  • Kendrick Law – 1 kick return, 17 yards

  • Caleb Downs – 2 punt returns, -3 yards

