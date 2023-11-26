BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Iron Bowl win over Auburn

Things did not come easy for Alabama on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide escaped with a 27-24 win over Auburn. It was a hard-fought win that Alabama had to earn every bit of.

Nick Saban’s squad strung together several key stops and impressive plays to pick up the victory. The Tigers made things difficult, but Alabama’s big-time players stepped up and made big-time contributions in crunch time.

That was ultimately the difference in this year’s Iron Bowl. Several plays in particular helped the Crimson Tide win its fourth straight Iron Bowl over Auburn.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 13 win against Auburn.

Passing

Jalen Milroe – 16/24, 259 PaYds, 2 PaTDs

Rushing

Jalen Milroe – 18 carries, 107 yards

Jase McClellan – 15 carries, 66 yards

Roydell Williams – 8 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD

Jam Miller – 2 carries, 7 yards

Receiving

Jermaine Burton – 4 receptions, 107 yards, 1 TD

Isaiah Bond – 5 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD

Malik Benson – 1 reception, 33 yards

Amari Niblack – 2 receptions, 24 yards

Kendrick Law – 3 receptions, 12 yards

Jase McClellan – 1 reception, 8 yards

Tackles

Turnovers

Terrion Arnold – 2 INTs, 22 yards

Special teams

Will Reichard – 2/3 FG, 3/3 XP

James Burnip – 5 punts, 211 yards

Kendrick Law – 1 kick return, 17 yards

Caleb Downs – 2 punt returns, -3 yards

