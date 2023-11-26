BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Iron Bowl win over Auburn
Things did not come easy for Alabama on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide escaped with a 27-24 win over Auburn. It was a hard-fought win that Alabama had to earn every bit of.
Nick Saban’s squad strung together several key stops and impressive plays to pick up the victory. The Tigers made things difficult, but Alabama’s big-time players stepped up and made big-time contributions in crunch time.
That was ultimately the difference in this year’s Iron Bowl. Several plays in particular helped the Crimson Tide win its fourth straight Iron Bowl over Auburn.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the stat leaders from Alabama’s Week 13 win against Auburn.
Passing
Jalen Milroe – 16/24, 259 PaYds, 2 PaTDs
Rushing
Jalen Milroe – 18 carries, 107 yards
Jase McClellan – 15 carries, 66 yards
Roydell Williams – 8 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD
Jam Miller – 2 carries, 7 yards
Receiving
Jermaine Burton – 4 receptions, 107 yards, 1 TD
Isaiah Bond – 5 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD
Malik Benson – 1 reception, 33 yards
Amari Niblack – 2 receptions, 24 yards
Kendrick Law – 3 receptions, 12 yards
Jase McClellan – 1 reception, 8 yards
Tackles
Jaylen Key – 7 tackles
Deontae Lawson – 5 tackles, 1 TFL
Caleb Downs – 5 tackles
Dallas Turner – 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Justin Eboigbe – 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Jihaad Campbell – 4 tackles
Malachi Moore – 4 tackles
Chris Braswell – 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Quandarrius Robinson – 3 tackles
Tim Keenan III – 3 tackles
Terrion Arnold – 3 tackles
Tim Smith – 3 tackles
Trezmen Marshall – 2 tackles
Kool-Aid McKinstry – 1 tackle
Jaheim Oatis – 1 tackle
Turnovers
Terrion Arnold – 2 INTs, 22 yards
Special teams
Will Reichard – 2/3 FG, 3/3 XP
James Burnip – 5 punts, 211 yards
Kendrick Law – 1 kick return, 17 yards
Caleb Downs – 2 punt returns, -3 yards