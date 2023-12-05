BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s 89-65 win over Arkansas State
Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team improved to 6-2 in the young season with a dominating 89-65 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
After trailing 2-0 in the early portion of the contest, the Tide would go on a quick 11-0 run to take a commanding lead and never looked back.
Five players would score in double digits for Alabama as West Virginia transfer forward Mohamed Wague showed up in a big way with a stat-stuffing performance of 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks on the night.
Let’s take a look at the Tide’s stat leaders from the non-conference win.
Scoring
Mark Sears: 13
Jarin Stevenson: 13
Mohamed Wague: 12
Grant Nelson: 12
Aaron Estrada: 11
Davin Cosby Jr.: 9
Rylan Griffen: 8
Sam Walters: 5
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 3
Mouhamed Dioubate: 3
Rebounding
Mohamed Wague: 7
Aaron Estrada: 6
Davin Cosby Jr.: 5
Jarin Stevenson: 4
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 4
Mark Sears: 3
Rylan Griffen: 3
Sam Walters: 3
Grant Nelson: 1
Mouhamed Dioubate: 1
Assists
Mark Sears: 6
Grant Nelson: 2
Aaron Estrada: 2
Rylan Griffen: 2
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 2
Mohamed Wague: 1
Sam Walters: 1
Davin Cosby Jr.: 1
Blocks
Mohamed Wague: 3
Mouhamed Dioubate: 3
Grant Nelson: 1
Jarin Stevenson: 1
Steals
Mohamed Wague: 4
Mark Sears: 2
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 2
Grant Nelson: 1
Aaron Estrada: 1
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.