BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s 89-65 win over Arkansas State

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team improved to 6-2 in the young season with a dominating 89-65 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

After trailing 2-0 in the early portion of the contest, the Tide would go on a quick 11-0 run to take a commanding lead and never looked back.

Five players would score in double digits for Alabama as West Virginia transfer forward Mohamed Wague showed up in a big way with a stat-stuffing performance of 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks on the night.

Let’s take a look at the Tide’s stat leaders from the non-conference win.

Scoring

Mark Sears: 13

Jarin Stevenson: 13

Mohamed Wague: 12

Grant Nelson: 12

Aaron Estrada: 11

Davin Cosby Jr.: 9

Rylan Griffen: 8

Sam Walters: 5

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 3

Mouhamed Dioubate: 3

Rebounding

Mohamed Wague: 7

Aaron Estrada: 6

Davin Cosby Jr.: 5

Jarin Stevenson: 4

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 4

Mark Sears: 3

Rylan Griffen: 3

Sam Walters: 3

Grant Nelson: 1

Mouhamed Dioubate: 1

Assists

Mark Sears: 6

Grant Nelson: 2

Aaron Estrada: 2

Rylan Griffen: 2

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 2

Mohamed Wague: 1

Sam Walters: 1

Davin Cosby Jr.: 1

Blocks

Mohamed Wague: 3

Mouhamed Dioubate: 3

Grant Nelson: 1

Jarin Stevenson: 1

Steals

Mohamed Wague: 4

Mark Sears: 2

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 2

Grant Nelson: 1

Aaron Estrada: 1

