BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s 89-65 win over Arkansas State

Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team improved to 6-2 in the young season with a dominating 89-65 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

After trailing 2-0 in the early portion of the contest, the Tide would go on a quick 11-0 run to take a commanding lead and never looked back.

Five players would score in double digits for Alabama as West Virginia transfer forward Mohamed Wague showed up in a big way with a stat-stuffing performance of 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks on the night.

Let’s take a look at the Tide’s stat leaders from the non-conference win.

Scoring

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
  • Mark Sears: 13

  • Jarin Stevenson: 13

  • Mohamed Wague: 12

  • Grant Nelson: 12

  • Aaron Estrada: 11

  • Davin Cosby Jr.: 9

  • Rylan Griffen: 8

  • Sam Walters: 5

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 3

  • Mouhamed Dioubate: 3

Rebounding

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
  • Mohamed Wague: 7

  • Aaron Estrada: 6

  • Davin Cosby Jr.: 5

  • Jarin Stevenson: 4

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 4

  • Mark Sears: 3

  • Rylan Griffen: 3

  • Sam Walters: 3

  • Grant Nelson: 1

  • Mouhamed Dioubate: 1

Assists

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
  • Mark Sears: 6

  • Grant Nelson: 2

  • Aaron Estrada: 2

  • Rylan Griffen: 2

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 2

  • Mohamed Wague: 1

  • Sam Walters: 1

  • Davin Cosby Jr.: 1

Blocks

USATSI_17506115
  • Mohamed Wague: 3

  • Mouhamed Dioubate: 3

  • Grant Nelson: 1

  • Jarin Stevenson: 1

Steals

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
  • Mohamed Wague: 4

  • Mark Sears: 2

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 2

  • Grant Nelson: 1

  • Aaron Estrada: 1

