BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss against Michigan
Despite a valiant effort to come away with a College Football Playoff win, Alabama fell 27-20 to Michigan on Monday night.
The Crimson Tide struggled throughout the first half. However, the second half was different. Alabama took a 17-13 lead to begin the fourth quarter.
With four minutes remaining, Alabama took a 20-13 lead. Michigan tied things up at 20-20 with 1:34 remaining in regulation. In overtime, Michigan scored to take a 27-20 lead. Soon after, the Wolverines came away with a game-ending stop on fourth down.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Alabama’s box score from the 2024 Rose Bowl.
Passing
Jalen Milroe – 16 CMP / 23 ATT, 116 PaYds
Rushing
Jase McClellan – 14 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs
Jalen Milroe – 21 carries, 63 yards
Justice Haynes – 4 carries, 31 yards
Jam Miller – 1 carry, 11 yards
Roydell Williams – 1 carry, -1 yard
Receiving
Isaiah Bond – 4 receptions, 47 yards
Jermaine Burton – 4 receptions, 21 yards
CJ Dippre – 2 receptions, 15 yards
Kobe Prentice – 1 reception, 13 yards
Jase McClellan – 2 receptions, 11 yards
Amari Niblack – 1 reception, 6 yards
Jam Miller – 1 reception, 2 yards
Kendrick Law – 1 reception, 1 yard
Tackles
Caleb Downs – 6 tackles
Deontae Lawson – 5 tackles
Kool-Aid McKinstry – 5 tackles
Jaylen Key – 4 tackles
Dallas Turner – 4 tackles, 1 sack
Justin Eboigbe – 4 tackles
Malachi Moore – 3 tackles
Jihaad Campbell – 2 tackles
Terrion Arnold – 2 tackles
Tim Keenan III – 2 tackles
Trezmen Marshall – 1 tackle
Jaheim Oatis – 1 tackle
Chris Braswell – 1 tackle
Special teams
Will Reichard – 2/2 FG, 2/2 XP
James Burnip – 7 punts, 352 yards
Kendrick Law – 2 kick returns, 30 yards