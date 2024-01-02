BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss against Michigan

Despite a valiant effort to come away with a College Football Playoff win, Alabama fell 27-20 to Michigan on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide struggled throughout the first half. However, the second half was different. Alabama took a 17-13 lead to begin the fourth quarter.

With four minutes remaining, Alabama took a 20-13 lead. Michigan tied things up at 20-20 with 1:34 remaining in regulation. In overtime, Michigan scored to take a 27-20 lead. Soon after, the Wolverines came away with a game-ending stop on fourth down.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Alabama’s box score from the 2024 Rose Bowl.

Passing

Jalen Milroe – 16 CMP / 23 ATT, 116 PaYds

Rushing

Jase McClellan – 14 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs

Jalen Milroe – 21 carries, 63 yards

Justice Haynes – 4 carries, 31 yards

Jam Miller – 1 carry, 11 yards

Roydell Williams – 1 carry, -1 yard

Receiving

Isaiah Bond – 4 receptions, 47 yards

Jermaine Burton – 4 receptions, 21 yards

CJ Dippre – 2 receptions, 15 yards

Kobe Prentice – 1 reception, 13 yards

Jase McClellan – 2 receptions, 11 yards

Amari Niblack – 1 reception, 6 yards

Jam Miller – 1 reception, 2 yards

Kendrick Law – 1 reception, 1 yard

Special teams

Will Reichard – 2/2 FG, 2/2 XP

James Burnip – 7 punts, 352 yards

Kendrick Law – 2 kick returns, 30 yards

