BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss against Michigan

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Despite a valiant effort to come away with a College Football Playoff win, Alabama fell 27-20 to Michigan on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide struggled throughout the first half. However, the second half was different. Alabama took a 17-13 lead to begin the fourth quarter.

With four minutes remaining, Alabama took a 20-13 lead. Michigan tied things up at 20-20 with 1:34 remaining in regulation. In overtime, Michigan scored to take a 27-20 lead. Soon after, the Wolverines came away with a game-ending stop on fourth down.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Alabama’s box score from the 2024 Rose Bowl.

Passing

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Receiving

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah Bond – 4 receptions, 47 yards

  • Jermaine Burton – 4 receptions, 21 yards

  • CJ Dippre – 2 receptions, 15 yards

  • Kobe Prentice – 1 reception, 13 yards

  • Jase McClellan – 2 receptions, 11 yards

  • Amari Niblack – 1 reception, 6 yards

  • Jam Miller – 1 reception, 2 yards

  • Kendrick Law – 1 reception, 1 yard

Tackles

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Special teams

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Will Reichard – 2/2 FG, 2/2 XP

  • James Burnip – 7 punts, 352 yards

  • Kendrick Law – 2 kick returns, 30 yards

