BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s 98-67 win over Mercer

On Friday night inside Coleman Coliseum, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team defeated the Mercer Bears, 98-67 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Despite the efficient night offensively, the Crimson Tide failed to exceed the 100-point mark for the first time this season. Still, it is hard to not be impressed with the Tide in the early portion of the season considering the amount of roster and coaching turnover the program went under this offseason.

Defensively it was an up-and-down performance for Alabama but there are still some improvements needed on that end of the floor for the Tide.

Below is a complete box score breakdown for Alabama’s dominating win over the Bears!

Scoring

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Mark Sears: 24

Nick Pringle: 14

Jarin Stevenson: 14

Aaron Estrada: 10

Rylan Griffen: 9

Davin Cosby Jr.: 8

Sam Walters: 7

Grant Nelson: 5

Mouhamed Dioubate: 3

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 3

Mohamed Wague: 1

Rebounding

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Nelson: 7

Nick Pringle: 6

Mark Sears: 5

Sam Walters: 4

Davin Cosby Jr.: 4

Jarin Stevenson: 3

Mohamed Wague: 3

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 3

Rylan Griffen: 2

Mouhamed Dioubate: 2

Aaron Estrada :1

Assists

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Marks Sears: 6

Aaron Estrada: 4

Mohamed Wague: 2

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 2

Grant Nelson: 1

Davin Cosby Jr.: 1

Blocks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Pringle: 2

Steals

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Wague: 2

Grant Nelson: 1

Nick Pringle: 1

Aaron Estrada: 1

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 1

