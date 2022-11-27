BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Iron Bowl victory
Alabama closes out the 2022 college football regular season with a win in the Iron Bowl against in-state rival Auburn. While the defense appeared inconsistent at times, the offense played at a high level and ran away with the game. The final score of the contest was 49-27.
Though the future is unclear, Alabama will certainly be playing in a high-profile bowl game. The only question is: will it be one of the College Football Playoff semifinal bowl games?
For now, let’s take a look at the dominant win the Crimson Tide had over the Tigers and break down the stat leaders for Alabama.
Passing
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Bryce Young: 20/30, 343 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
Rushing
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Jahmyr Gibbs: 17 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD
Bryce Young: 5 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD
Jase McClellan: 11 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD
Roydell Williams: 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 TD
Receiving
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Jermaine Burton: 3 receptions, 87 yards
Ja’Corey Brooks: 4 receptions, 76 yards, 1 TD
Kendrick Law: 2 receptions, 52 yards
Isaiah Bond: 4 receptions, 36 yards
Traeshon Holden: 1 reception, 27 yards, 1 TD
Tackles
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Deontae Lawson: 9 tackles
Brian Branch: 8 tackles
Henry To’oTo’o: 8 tackles
DeMarcco Hellams: 6 tackles
Sacks
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Will Anderson jr.: 2 sacks
Chris Braswell: 1 sack
Kicking
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Will Reichard: 7/7 extra points