BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama’s Iron Bowl victory

Alabama closes out the 2022 college football regular season with a win in the Iron Bowl against in-state rival Auburn. While the defense appeared inconsistent at times, the offense played at a high level and ran away with the game. The final score of the contest was 49-27.

Though the future is unclear, Alabama will certainly be playing in a high-profile bowl game. The only question is: will it be one of the College Football Playoff semifinal bowl games?

For now, let’s take a look at the dominant win the Crimson Tide had over the Tigers and break down the stat leaders for Alabama.

Passing

Bryce Young: 20/30, 343 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing

Jahmyr Gibbs: 17 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD

Bryce Young: 5 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD

Jase McClellan: 11 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD

Roydell Williams: 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

Jermaine Burton: 3 receptions, 87 yards

Ja’Corey Brooks: 4 receptions, 76 yards, 1 TD

Kendrick Law: 2 receptions, 52 yards

Isaiah Bond: 4 receptions, 36 yards

Traeshon Holden: 1 reception, 27 yards, 1 TD

Tackles

Deontae Lawson: 9 tackles

Brian Branch: 8 tackles

Henry To’oTo’o: 8 tackles

DeMarcco Hellams: 6 tackles

Sacks

Will Anderson jr.: 2 sacks

Chris Braswell: 1 sack

Kicking

Will Reichard: 7/7 extra points

