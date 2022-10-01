BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama stats from win over Arkansas

Alabama remains undefeated through five weeks after taking down Arkansas on the road in a game that featured a scary third quarter for Crimson Tide fans and a nerve-wracking injury to star quarterback Bryce Young.

Despite some questionable play at times from both offense and defense, Alabama pulled it together late in the game and put it away in the fourth quarter with some strong performances by various players.

Because of injuries and a need to change up the gameplay, some unexpected players sit atop the box score.

Here is the box score breakdown for the Crimson Tide’s big win over the Razorbacks.

Passing

Bryce Young – 7/13, 173 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jalen Milroe – 4/9, 65 yards 1 TD

Receiving

Kobe Prentice – 3 receptions, 92 yards, 1 touchdown

Isaiah Bond – 2 receptions, 76 yards

JoJo Earle – 1 reception, 22 yards, 1 TD

Jahmyr Gibbs – 2 receptions, 20 yards

Traeshon Holden – 2 receptions, 14 yards

Jermaine Burton – 1 reception, 14 yards

Rushing

Jahmyr Gibbs – 18 carries, 206 yards, 2 TDs

Jalen Milroe – 6 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD

Roydell Williams – 5 carries, 17 yards

Trey Sanders – 3 carries, 13 yards

Jase McClellan – 6 carries, 11 yards, 1 TD

Bryce Young – 2 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD

Kicking

Will Reichard – 0/1 FG, 7/7 XP

Punt Returns

Kool-Aid McKinstry – 3 returns, 81 yards, 27 avg

