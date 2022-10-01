BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama stats from win over Arkansas
Alabama remains undefeated through five weeks after taking down Arkansas on the road in a game that featured a scary third quarter for Crimson Tide fans and a nerve-wracking injury to star quarterback Bryce Young.
Despite some questionable play at times from both offense and defense, Alabama pulled it together late in the game and put it away in the fourth quarter with some strong performances by various players.
Because of injuries and a need to change up the gameplay, some unexpected players sit atop the box score.
Here is the box score breakdown for the Crimson Tide’s big win over the Razorbacks.
Passing
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Bryce Young – 7/13, 173 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Jalen Milroe – 4/9, 65 yards 1 TD
Receiving
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Kobe Prentice – 3 receptions, 92 yards, 1 touchdown
Isaiah Bond – 2 receptions, 76 yards
JoJo Earle – 1 reception, 22 yards, 1 TD
Jahmyr Gibbs – 2 receptions, 20 yards
Traeshon Holden – 2 receptions, 14 yards
Jermaine Burton – 1 reception, 14 yards
Rushing
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Jahmyr Gibbs – 18 carries, 206 yards, 2 TDs
Jalen Milroe – 6 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD
Roydell Williams – 5 carries, 17 yards
Trey Sanders – 3 carries, 13 yards
Jase McClellan – 6 carries, 11 yards, 1 TD
Bryce Young – 2 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD
Kicking
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Will Reichard – 0/1 FG, 7/7 XP
Punt Returns
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Kool-Aid McKinstry – 3 returns, 81 yards, 27 avg