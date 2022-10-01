BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama stats from win over Arkansas

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Alabama remains undefeated through five weeks after taking down Arkansas on the road in a game that featured a scary third quarter for Crimson Tide fans and a nerve-wracking injury to star quarterback Bryce Young.

Despite some questionable play at times from both offense and defense, Alabama pulled it together late in the game and put it away in the fourth quarter with some strong performances by various players.

Because of injuries and a need to change up the gameplay, some unexpected players sit atop the box score.

Here is the box score breakdown for the Crimson Tide’s big win over the Razorbacks.

Passing

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

  • Bryce Young – 7/13, 173 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

  • Jalen Milroe – 4/9, 65 yards 1 TD

Receiving

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

  • Kobe Prentice – 3 receptions, 92 yards, 1 touchdown

  • Isaiah Bond – 2 receptions, 76 yards

  • JoJo Earle – 1 reception, 22 yards, 1 TD

  • Jahmyr Gibbs – 2 receptions, 20 yards

  • Traeshon Holden – 2 receptions, 14 yards

  • Jermaine Burton – 1 reception, 14 yards

Rushing

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

  • Jahmyr Gibbs – 18 carries, 206 yards, 2 TDs

  • Jalen Milroe – 6 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD

  • Roydell Williams – 5 carries, 17 yards

  • Trey Sanders – 3 carries, 13 yards

  • Jase McClellan – 6 carries, 11 yards, 1 TD

  • Bryce Young – 2 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD

Kicking

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

  • Will Reichard – 0/1 FG, 7/7 XP

Punt Returns

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

  • Kool-Aid McKinstry – 3 returns, 81 yards, 27 avg

