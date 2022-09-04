Box Score Breakdown: Alabama stars shine in season-opening game against Utah State

The 2022 Alabama Football season is officially underway. The Crimson Tide walk away from the season-opening Week 1 contest against Utah State victorious.

The game got out of hand fast and a lot of different players saw the field, including true freshmen and other players that may not be atop the team’s depth chart.

As expected, quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson had headline-worthy performances. Others may have only reeled in a single catch or assisted on one tackle, but they deserve their credit too.

With all four quarters against Utah State in the books, here are the stats from the final box score from Alabama’s Week 1 game.

Passing

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Bryce Young (18/28, 195 yards, 5 TDs)

Jalen Milroe (8/10, 76 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Ty Simpson (1/2, 10 yards)

Rushing

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young (5 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD)

Jahmyr Gibbs (9 carries, 93 yards)

Jamarion Miller (7 carries, 32 yards)

Jase McClellan (5 carries, 23 yards)

Roydell Williams (3 carries, 15 yards)

Jalen Milroe (2 carries, 10 yards)

Trey Sanders (1 carry, 5 yards)

Receiving

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Traeshon Holden (5 receptions, 70 yards, 2 TDs)

Kobe Prentice (5 receptions, 60 yards)

Jermaine Burton (5 receptions, 35 yards, 2 TDs)

Jase McClellan (2 receptions, 25 yards, 2 TDs)

Isaiah Bond (2 receptions, 23 yards)

Kendrick Law (2 receptions, 22 yards)

Miles Kitselman (2 receptions 18 yards)

Trey Sanders (1 reception, 10 yards)

Roydell Williams (1 reception, 7 yards)

Christin Leary (1 reception, 6 yards)

Jahmyr Gibbs (1 reception, 5 yards)

Kick/Punt returns

Ja’Corey Brooks (1 return, 18 yards)

Kool-Aid McKinstry (3 returns, 20 yards)

Kicking

Will Reichard (2/2 FGs, 45 Long; 7/7 Extra points)

Total Yards

Alabama: 559

Utah State: 136

First Downs

Alabama: 30

Utah State: 7

Penalties

Alabama: 6/40

Utah State: 11/110

Time of Possession

Alabama: 31:51

Utah State: 28:09

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire