BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama basketball stat leaders from 109-92 road win at LSU

After suffering its second loss of the SEC schedule on Wednesday night, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team once again hit the road on Saturday to take on the LSU Tigers.

It was much of the same for the Tide on Saturday morning as the Alabama offense poured in 109 points but the defense was still a major question mark as the Tide allowed 92 points to the Tigers.

Alabama had five players score in double digits against LSU, led by senior guard Mark Sears who totaled 23 points. Nick Pringle put together his best performance of season, dropping 17 points off of the bench.

Below is a breakdown of the Alabama box score:

Scoring

Mark Sears 23

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 21

Nick Pringle 17

Rylan Griffen 16

Aaron Estrada 15

Grant Nelson 7

Sam Walters 5

Jarin Stevenson 5

Rebounding

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 10

Mark Sears 8

Aaron Estrada 6

Nick Pringle 5

Mouhamed Dioubate 3

Grant Nelson 2

Rylan Griffen 2

Sam Walters 2

Assists

Aaron Estrada 7

Rylan Griffen 6

Mark Sears 5

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 4

Jarin Stevenson 2

Nick Pringle 1

Blocks

Nick Pringle 1

Mouhamed Dioubate 1

Steals

Mark Sears 3

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 1

Aaron Estrada 1

Rylan Griffen 1

Grant Nelson 1

Jarin Stevenson 1

