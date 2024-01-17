BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama basketball stat leaders from 93-75 win over Missouri
On Tuesday night from inside Coleman Coliseum, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team took down the Missouri Tigers 93-75 to extend its winning streak to six games.
The SEC matchup was back and forth for a large portion of the contest before the Crimson Tide pulled away in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Alabama’s leading scorer for the season Mark Sears suffered an ankle injury early in the contest and struggled to find any rythmn offensively. Sophomore guard Rylan Griffen and senior Aaron Estrada would help pick up the slack finishing with 21 points each.
With the win, Alabama is now 12-5 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in SEC play.
Here is a look at the Tide’s stat leaders from the impressive home victory over Missouri.
Scoring
Rylan Griffen 21
Aaron Estrada 21
Grant Nelson 13
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 11
Nick Pringle 10
Mark Sears 9
Sam Walters 4
Jarin Stevenson 2
Mouhamed Dioubate 2
Rebounding
Grant Nelson 8
Aaron Estrada 8
Rylan Griffen 5
Nick Pringle 3
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 3
Mohamed Wague 2
Mouhamed Dioubate 2
Mark Sears 1
Jarin Stevenson 1
Sam Walters 1
Assists
Mark Sears 6
Aaron Estrada 4
Rylan Griffen 3
Grant Nelson 3
Mouhamed Dioubate 1
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 1
Blocks
Grant Nelson 2
Aaron Estrada 1
Steals
Aaron Estrada 2
Mark Sears 1
Rylan Griffen 1
Mouhamed Dioubate 1
Sam Walters 1
