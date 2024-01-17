BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama basketball stat leaders from 93-75 win over Missouri

On Tuesday night from inside Coleman Coliseum, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team took down the Missouri Tigers 93-75 to extend its winning streak to six games.

The SEC matchup was back and forth for a large portion of the contest before the Crimson Tide pulled away in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Alabama’s leading scorer for the season Mark Sears suffered an ankle injury early in the contest and struggled to find any rythmn offensively. Sophomore guard Rylan Griffen and senior Aaron Estrada would help pick up the slack finishing with 21 points each.

With the win, Alabama is now 12-5 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in SEC play.

Here is a look at the Tide’s stat leaders from the impressive home victory over Missouri.

Scoring

Rylan Griffen 21

Aaron Estrada 21

Grant Nelson 13

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 11

Nick Pringle 10

Mark Sears 9

Sam Walters 4

Jarin Stevenson 2

Mouhamed Dioubate 2

Rebounding

Grant Nelson 8

Aaron Estrada 8

Rylan Griffen 5

Nick Pringle 3

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 3

Mohamed Wague 2

Mouhamed Dioubate 2

Mark Sears 1

Jarin Stevenson 1

Sam Walters 1

Assists

Mark Sears 6

Aaron Estrada 4

Rylan Griffen 3

Grant Nelson 3

Mouhamed Dioubate 1

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 1

Blocks

Grant Nelson 2

Aaron Estrada 1

Steals

Aaron Estrada 2

Mark Sears 1

Rylan Griffen 1

Mouhamed Dioubate 1

Sam Walters 1

