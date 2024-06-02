Bowyer returns behind the wheel for Truck Series race at NSS

Jun. 1—Clint Bowyer will step away from behind the microphone and climb behind the wheel of a race truck when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series makes its annual stop at Nashville Superspeedway for the Rackley Roofing 200 on June 28.

Bowyer, who won one of the Xfinity Series races here in 2005, has been a NASCAR analyst on Fox since retiring as a fulltime Cup Series driver in 2020.

He will drive the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet with crew chief Brian Pattie, who guided Bowyer's Cup Series' teams from 2012-15.

In addition to his Xfinity win here, the 44-year-old is a 10-time Cup Series race winner and also has three Truck Series victories.

"For me, it's the tie between working with (Brian) Pattie and the good old days," Bowyer said. "Putting the band back together, so to speak, and having some fun. Nashville is a cool racetrack that has meant a lot to me over the years. Separate from that, it's about the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

"That's a really fun series. It's a fun vehicle to drive. There's a lot of drag and you can drive them hard and get away with it. You can really hustle a truck. This race should be right in my wheelhouse."

Bowyer made nine Xfinity Series starts at the 1.33-mile concrete oval.

"My career in NASCAR happened because of Nashville," Bowyer said. "My first race win in NASCAR was at Nashville. It takes me back to my first ARCA race in 2003.

"I've always raced well there. Not to put pressure on myself, but I have. I've never finished outside the top five at Nashville Superspeedway, and I think I've got close to a second-place average finish."