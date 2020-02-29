Bowyer narrowly beats out Johnson for Fontana pole
Bowyer bolted to the top of the speed chart late in the qualifying session with an average lap speed of 179.614 mph and held off challenges, first from Alex Bowman – who was fastest in both practice sessions Friday – and hometown favorite Jimmie Johnson.
The pole is just the fourth in Bowyer’s career with two coming in the last two seasons.
Johnson, who leads all drivers with six wins at the track, ended up second (179.582 mph) while Bowman was third (179.359 mph). Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick round out the top-five starters.
THAT. WAS. SO. CLOSE (and AWESOME). pic.twitter.com/4WljixTdE3
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 29, 2020
“I was freaking out, actually, that the sun kept coming out because the track was building temperature,” Bowyer said. “Everybody, you could see in the data, kept getting looser and looser down in (Turns) 1 and 2.
“I knew coming to the green was important, tried to stay out high, try to get up through the gear box as good as you can, but that’s what it was. It stuck down there (in Turns 1 and 2) and everybody else had to kind of chase it up the track and lost speed and momentum.
“Then (Johnson), I’m thinking, ‘Man, if it comes down and I get beat by the last car on the race track, I’m going to freak out.’ I got a pole baby! Looking forward to tomorrow. It’s going to be a hell of a race.”
Completing the top-10 starters will be Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
The No. 19 Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Saturday morning and he was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt. He will start from the rear of the field in Sunday’s race.
In addition, the No. 1 Chevrolet of Kurt Busch failed pre-qualifying inspection twice. His car chief was ejected for the weekend and the team will lose 15 minutes of practice at Phoenix next weekend.
Read Also:
Jimmie Johnson: "It would be insane" to win at Fontana
1
14
Ford
40.086
179.614
2
48
Chevrolet
40.093
0.007
179.582
3
88
Chevrolet
40.143
0.057
179.359
4
1
Chevrolet
40.233
0.147
178.958
5
4
Ford
40.250
0.164
178.882
6
10
Ford
40.280
0.194
178.749
7
22
Ford
40.284
0.198
178.731
8
34
Ford
40.304
0.218
178.642
9
42
Chevrolet
40.341
0.255
178.478
10
47
Chevrolet
40.351
0.265
178.434
11
17
Ford
40.367
0.281
178.364
12
21
Ford
40.428
0.342
178.094
13
9
Chevrolet
40.485
0.399
177.844
14
43
Chevrolet
40.487
0.401
177.835
15
2
Ford
40.491
0.405
177.817
16
12
Ford
40.503
0.417
177.765
17
18
Toyota
40.516
0.430
177.708
18
41
Ford
40.519
0.433
177.694
19
8
Chevrolet
40.583
0.497
177.414
20
37
Chevrolet
40.587
0.501
177.397
21
24
Chevrolet
40.610
0.524
177.296
22
95
Toyota
40.698
0.612
176.913
23
38
Ford
40.699
0.613
176.909
24
13
Chevrolet
40.738
0.652
176.739
25
3
Chevrolet
40.750
0.664
176.687
26
32
Ford
40.761
0.675
176.639
27
6
Ford
40.783
0.697
176.544
28
11
Toyota
40.790
0.704
176.514
29
20
Toyota
40.955
0.869
175.803
30
52
Ford
41.484
1.398
173.561
31
96
Toyota
41.511
1.425
173.448
32
15
Chevrolet
41.819
1.733
172.171
33
77
Chevrolet
41.975
1.889
171.531
34
53
Ford
42.375
2.289
169.912
35
00
Chevrolet
42.657
2.571
168.788
36
51
Chevrolet
42.842
2.756
168.059
37
66
Toyota
43.729
3.643
164.650
38
19
Toyota