Bowyer, Busch and Jones face NASCAR playoff elimination

Two races remain – at Richmond, Va., this week and the following week on the Charlotte Roval – but three drivers who had high hopes for the playoffs already find themselves in a hole.

and leading his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates to a sweep of the first two rows in qualifying.

“We just weren’t very good tonight. We were just off. Off in all areas,” Bowyer said after the race. He now sits 21 points below the cutoff line.

After the Roval, the four drivers lowest in points without a win will be eliminated from further title contention.

Erik Jones, who had performed well and picked up his first win of the season just before the playoffs, ran into a major issue when his No. 20 Toyota got stuck in second gear on a restart. He was forced to the garage for extensive repairs.

Jones now sits at the bottom of the playoff standings, with a 26-point gap to have to make up over the next two weeks.

“We were dealing with a stuck throttle there the run before. I thought I was going to be OK and I could manage, but when I went to shift to third on that restart, the throttle got hung and it jammed the rails on the transmission,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate. I definitely think we could have run top-five. I don’t know. We didn’t race a whole lot of the race past that. It’s unfortunate that we’ve got a hole to dig out of 26 points (back) is not where we want to be after the first race.

“I think we could have been in a pretty good spot had we had an average night.”

Kyle Busch cut down a tire on a restart. Before he could pit, the tire let go, which sent Busch into the wall and ended his night early.

Busch is now 12th in the series standings, 14 points below the cutoff line.

“We were trying to go for the same spot, in the middle,” Busch said of the restart. “We ended up four-wide, got a fender rub and the day is done. It just happens that fast.”

