Bowman wins Busch Pole Qualifying award for Daytona 500; Hendrick teammate Byron locks in second spot

Alex Bowman recorded the fastest lap in Wednesday’s Busch Pole Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway and will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag for the upcoming Daytona 500. The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet turned a lap of 47.056 seconds at 191.261 mph.

Teammate William Byron had the second-best time and will start alongside Bowman in the Daytona 500 in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. His lap was .258 seconds slower at 47.314 seconds and 190.219 mph.

These are the only two NASCAR Cup Series drivers from Charter teams who know their lineup spot for Sunday’s main event. Everyone else’s position will be determined by Thursday’s two Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

RELATED: Qualifying speeds

Qualifying was slightly delayed when lights at the track went out.

Noah Gragson, one of the eight Open drivers, failed pre-qualifying inspection three times and lost the lap in his No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet as a result. A crew member from the No. 62 has also been ejected as a result of the pre-qualifying inspection failures.

Out of the then-seven Open teams trying to qualify without a Charter, Ryan Preece (47.585 seconds, 189.135 mph in the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet) and David Ragan (47.74 seconds, 188.561 mph in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford) were the fastest and locked in Daytona 500 berths. The other six (Gragson, Austin Cindric, Ty Dillon, Kaz Grala, Timmy Hill and Garrett Smithley), will battle it out for the remaining two bids in the Bluegreen Vacation Duels, one apiece. That will then complete the 40-car field already featuring the 36 Charter teams guaranteed entry.

Bluegreen Vacation Duel 1 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start Thursday, while Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2 is set for 9 p.m. ET right afterward. Both will air live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Daytona 500 then officially kicks off the 2021 season Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This story will be updated.