Bowman tops first Cup practice at WGI, near-miss for Elliott

from the top spot (125.786 mph).

last year.

completed the top-five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.

spun off Turn 5 and briefly blocked the track, which brought out a caution.

Elliott narrowly avoided slamming into Tifft. Tifft didn’t appear to do any significant damage to his No. 36 Ford. The track returned shortly thereafter to green-flag conditions.

developed a flat left-front tire after running through the bus stop. He slowly brought his No. 95 Toyota back to the garage area without incident.