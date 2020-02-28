Bowman leads first Cup practice at Fontana as Chevys dominate
Bowman quickly posted the fastest average lap speed when the 50-minute session began and continued to improve throughout, leading the way at 179.439 mph.
In all, Chevrolet drivers claimed the top four positions and six of the top-10 speeds.
Kyle Larson ended up second (177.703 mph) and Tyler Reddick was third (177.607 mph). Kurt Busch was fourth and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.
“I’m so thankful and appreciative to Auto Club Speedway and all the fans,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a special weekend with of course my family being here and waving the green flag.
“That practice was great. We stayed on one set of tires and we’re happy with our car and the comfort that it has. The second practice will tell us a lot more.”
1
88
Chevrolet
23
40.125
179.439
2
42
Chevrolet
17
40.517
0.392
0.392
177.703
3
8
Chevrolet
21
40.539
0.414
0.022
177.607
4
1
Chevrolet
23
40.592
0.467
0.053
177.375
5
21
Ford
24
40.768
0.643
0.176
176.609
6
48
Chevrolet
20
40.791
0.666
0.023
176.510
7
19
Toyota
20
40.791
0.666
0.000
176.510
8
47
Chevrolet
22
40.805
0.680
0.014
176.449
9
12
Ford
28
40.882
0.757
0.077
176.117
10
2
Ford
21
40.901
0.776
0.019
176.035
11
3
Chevrolet
23
40.944
0.819
0.043
175.850
12
11
Toyota
27
40.955
0.830
0.011
175.803
13
22
Ford
23
40.999
0.874
0.044
175.614
14
6
Ford
19
41.028
0.903
0.029
175.490
15
13
Chevrolet
14
41.074
0.949
0.046
175.293
16
43
Chevrolet
19
41.114
0.989
0.040
175.123
17
37
Chevrolet
18
41.125
1.000
0.011
175.076
18
24
Chevrolet
27
41.145
1.020
0.020
174.991
19
4
Ford
21
41.146
1.021
0.001
174.987
20
14
Ford
19
41.182
1.057
0.036
174.834
21
10
Ford
16
41.225
1.100
0.043
174.651
22
41
Ford
24
41.236
1.111
0.011
174.605
23
20
Toyota
22
41.247
1.122
0.011
174.558
24
18
Toyota
27
41.295
1.170
0.048
174.355
25
34
Ford
23
41.311
1.186
0.016
174.288
26
9
Chevrolet
33
41.326
1.201
0.015
174.224
27
38
Ford
21
41.487
1.362
0.161
173.548
28
17
Ford
19
41.616
1.491
0.129
173.010
29
95
Toyota
22
41.715
1.590
0.099
172.600
30
32
Ford
18
41.719
1.594
0.004
172.583
31
15
Chevrolet
24
42.359
2.234
0.640
169.976
32
52
Ford
3
42.365
2.240
0.006
169.952
33
96
Toyota
15
42.690
2.565
0.325
168.658
34
77
Chevrolet
2
42.855
2.730
0.165
168.008
35
53
Ford
14
43.205
3.080
0.350
166.647
36
51
Chevrolet
8
43.319
3.194
0.114
166.209
37
00
Chevrolet
19
43.510
3.385
0.191
165.479
38
66
Toyota
5
45.222
5.097
1.712
159.215