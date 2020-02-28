Bowman leads first Cup practice at Fontana as Chevys dominate

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Bowman quickly posted the fastest average lap speed when the 50-minute session began and continued to improve throughout, leading the way at 179.439 mph.

In all, Chevrolet drivers claimed the top four positions and six of the top-10 speeds.

Kyle Larson ended up second (177.703 mph) and Tyler Reddick was third (177.607 mph). Kurt Busch was fourth and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.

“I’m so thankful and appreciative to Auto Club Speedway and all the fans,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a special weekend with of course my family being here and waving the green flag.

“That practice was great. We stayed on one set of tires and we’re happy with our car and the comfort that it has. The second practice will tell us a lot more.”

1

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

23

40.125

 

 

179.439

2

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

17

40.517

0.392

0.392

177.703

3

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

21

40.539

0.414

0.022

177.607

4

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

23

40.592

0.467

0.053

177.375

5

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

24

40.768

0.643

0.176

176.609

6

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

20

40.791

0.666

0.023

176.510

7

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

20

40.791

0.666

0.000

176.510

8

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

22

40.805

0.680

0.014

176.449

9

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

Ford

28

40.882

0.757

0.077

176.117

10

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

Ford

21

40.901

0.776

0.019

176.035

11

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

23

40.944

0.819

0.043

175.850

12

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

Toyota

27

40.955

0.830

0.011

175.803

13

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

Ford

23

40.999

0.874

0.044

175.614

14

6

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

Ford

19

41.028

0.903

0.029

175.490

15

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

14

41.074

0.949

0.046

175.293

16

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

Chevrolet

19

41.114

0.989

0.040

175.123

17

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

18

41.125

1.000

0.011

175.076

18

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

Chevrolet

27

41.145

1.020

0.020

174.991

19

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

Ford

21

41.146

1.021

0.001

174.987

20

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

Ford

19

41.182

1.057

0.036

174.834

21

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

Ford

16

41.225

1.100

0.043

174.651

22

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

Ford

24

41.236

1.111

0.011

174.605

23

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

Toyota

22

41.247

1.122

0.011

174.558

24

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

Toyota

27

41.295

1.170

0.048

174.355

25

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

Ford

23

41.311

1.186

0.016

174.288

26

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

33

41.326

1.201

0.015

174.224

27

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

Ford

21

41.487

1.362

0.161

173.548

28

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

Ford

19

41.616

1.491

0.129

173.010

29

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

Toyota

22

41.715

1.590

0.099

172.600

30

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

Ford

18

41.719

1.594

0.004

172.583

31

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

24

42.359

2.234

0.640

169.976

32

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

Ford

3

42.365

2.240

0.006

169.952

33

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

Toyota

15

42.690

2.565

0.325

168.658

34

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson

Chevrolet

2

42.855

2.730

0.165

168.008

35

53

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

Ford

14

43.205

3.080

0.350

166.647

36

51

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

Chevrolet

8

43.319

3.194

0.114

166.209

37

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

Chevrolet

19

43.510

3.385

0.191

165.479

38

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

Toyota

5

45.222

5.097

1.712

159.215

