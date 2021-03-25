Bowman, LaJoie wreck; Logano gets collected at Bristol

Watch as Alex Bowman hooks Corey LaJoie at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track and Joey Logano gets tangled in the wreck.

  • Marital bliss: Stewart and Jessica Friesen enter Bristol

    Jessica Friesen will attempt to make her NASCAR national series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway for a potential showdown with her husband in the Truck Series race. Stewart Friesen is in his fifth full season of Truck Series competition and his wife limits her racing to sprint car and modified divisions. Bristol Motor Speedway for this weekend has been converted into a dirt track — a surface suited for Jessica Friesen's experience — so Halmar Friesen Racing entered a second truck for Saturday night.

  • Beaver’s Best Bets for the Food City Dirt Race

    While the field has their eyes set on Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, rookie Chase Briscoe may just sneak into Victory Lane. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Patience will prevail for Alex Bowman

    Alex Bowman’s last Cup win came more than 365 days ago, but he is just one adjustment away from being a very profitable bet. (AP)

  • Thirty Years Of Barn Storage Is Long Enough For These Ford And Mercury Classics

    Ford developed its 429 for NASCAR as an effort to remain competitive with the Mopars on the track

  • William Byron wins eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series opener on virtual Bristol dirt

    William Byron kicked off the second season of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Tuesday night in the way he does best: taking the checkered flag against 20 of his fellow NASCAR Cup Series drivers on iRacing. The never-before-raced dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the virtual race just four days before the NASCAR Cup Series‘ […]

  • Inside the drama NASCAR and FOX created by forgetting to let Timmy Hill go iRacing

    Observer Exclusive: The inside story of #LetTimmyRace that created an uprising among NASCAR fans on social media and how the racing series is responding.

  • Corey LaJoie: iRacing Pro Series on Bristol dirt will be ‘hell of a show’

    On the latest Stacking Pennies, Corey talks about getting to practice on Bristol's dirt configuration in iRacing.

  • Car jumps guardrail, hits spectator before splitting in half at NC dragway, video shows

    The 22-year-old fan who was injured told a TV station she couldn’t even look at her arm at first: “I thought that it was gone.”

  • Here’s Rod Brind’Amour’s take on Tim Peel, the NHL ref fired after hot mic incident

    “They get it right 90 percent of the time but we live in a world where you’ve got to get it right 100 percent of the time.”

  • Soccer Player Fined For Driving The Wrong Car

    No, this isn’t a joke…

  • GM further cuts production in North America due to global chip shortage

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co extended production cuts in North America on Wednesday due to a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage that has impacted the auto sector. The U.S. automaker said its Wentzville, Missouri, assembly plant would be idled during the weeks beginning March 29 and April 5. The action was factored into GM's prior forecast that it could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit, spokesman David Barnas said.

  • eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series sets sail on Bristol dirt to start 2021 season

    The 2021 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series season kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway as 21 cars take the green flag on the Tennessee clay.

  • Energy transition risks political strife in oil-producing states: report

    The transition towards green energy imperils oil-producing states that have lagged in diversifying their economies, United Kingdom-based risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft warned in a report on Thursday. "Algeria, Iraq and Nigeria will be among the first casualties of a slow-motion wave of political instability that will engulf an array of oil producing countries over the next 3-20 years as the energy transition takes hold," it said. "With the move away from fossil fuels accelerating, and COVID-19 levelling out any gains oil made over recent years ... time is running out for a number of countries that have failed to diversify their economies away from exporting fossil fuels."

  • Where do the Giants, Steelers and Patriots go from here?

    Scott Pianowski is joined by FantasyPoints.com's Joe Dolan to talk all things NFL free agency, and much more.

  • Evander Kane with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

    Evander Kane (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 03/24/2021

  • Another major tornado outbreak takes aim at Southeast

    More severe weather is on tap as a new study confirms that tornadoes are often stronger than experts thought.

  • The Biden Administration Is Coercing the States. Ohio Is Fighting Back

    Nudge, but don’t push, the Supreme Court tells the federal government about the states. The new Congress this month moved straight to shoving with all its might, and Ohio pushed back last week with a lawsuit that could set an important precedent for federalism. Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 with an eleventh-hour Easter egg, authored by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), that prohibits the states from using any money from the Act to directly or indirectly reduce a state’s net tax revenue. The federal government is authorized under the Act to claw back money from states that offend this proviso. Now, Ohio does not have any legislative tax cuts in the hopper. (Even supply-siders need to remember that both ends of the Laffer curve have a value of zero: Somewhere along that curve, lower tax rates produce lower tax revenue, and a rate of zero produces zero.) But Schumer’s Easter egg is a big one and full of surprises. It would affect not only Ohio’s tax policy but also economic development and job-creation efforts through tax credits and abatements, decisions by the Ohio tax commissioner, and perhaps even enterprise zones. Ohio’s argument with the federal government is not about cutting taxes; it is about whether the federal government may use its disbursal of funds to dictate state policy — about this or any other subject that is not the province of the federal government under the Constitution. The Supreme Court has held that, when the federal government wants to attach strings to the money it sends back to the states, a few thin strings are okay; coercion is not. So what are a few strings? In the early 1980s, each state set its own drinking age, which varied from 18 to 21. Drunk driving was a major cause of auto accidents and death, and young drivers died more frequently than any others. The federal government wanted a national drinking age but clearly did not have the authority to mandate it. So, reasoned the clever lawyers in D.C., why not simply condition federal highway money on a state’s raising the age to 21? It was controversial at the time. Politicians called it “Little Prohibition” and charged that it was federal overreach. President Reagan expressed reservations. But over time, Reagan — ever mindful of practical politics — came around. In 1984, the New York Times noted that in dropping his opposition to the measure, Reagan said he was persuaded by the evidence that raising the drinking age could save lives. In addition, some of Reagan’s reelection strategists made no secret of their hope that the issue would help the president’s standing among voters. “It’s a grave national problem, and it touches all our lives,” Reagan said as he signed the bill in 1984. “With the problem so clear-cut and the proven solution at hand, we have no misgiving about this judicious use of federal power.’’ A lawsuit ensued. The Supreme Court, in South Dakota v. Dole, held that the drinking-age requirement did not offend the Constitution, including the Tenth Amendment, noting that only 5 percent of highway funds would be withheld for noncompliance — a mere inducement, not coercion. During the Obama administration, the federal government threw away the pretense of attaching thin strings and went for the heavy rope. Under the Affordable Care Act, a state that wanted to continue to receive federal funds for the Medicaid program had to dramatically expand Medicaid, which would cost the states billions of dollars. The Supreme Court held in NFIB v. Sebelius, 7–2, that the mandatory Medicaid expansion of Obamacare was unconstitutionally coercive. The Schumer Easter egg — the federal tax mandate — is the same thing, and it’s why Ohio went to court. Ohio will receive $5.5 billion under the American Rescue Plan Act, more than 7 percent of the state’s entire expenditure last year. Critics say, “If you don’t like it, don’t accept the money.” But that was the same argument in NFIB — a choice that the Supreme Court likened to a “gun to the head.” The money to be distributed through the Act is not sitting in a coffee can behind the Treasury secretary’s desk. It will be borrowed, and the people of Ohio will be on the hook to repay that money, whether it “accepts” the money or not. To not accept the money is to accept a penalty of $5.5 billion, plus interest, against the state. This is not the mere inducement to a partnership, as described in South Dakota v. Dole. The tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act uses the federal spending power to compel state tax policy, effectively enacting a tax floor though 2024. But state tax policy is inherently a state prerogative. And it is one of the clearest examples of the strengths of federalism: Some states today have low overall burdens and fewer services. Others have higher tax burdens and more services. Some states tax income; others, consumption. People are moving from some of these state “laboratories of democracy” to others. Federalism is a safeguard against a fatal mistake. When I was a lawyer in private practice, I advised clients to incorporate different business units as separate entities, so that a mistake in one did not sink the entire enterprise. Military commanders compartmentalize information on a “need to know basis” for the same reason. Federalism limits the bad effects of ill-advised experiments to the states that enact them. Positive results can be and are implemented in other jurisdictions. Federalism protects conservative states against domination by progressive federal governments; it protects progressive states from domination by conservative federal governments. Ohio’s lawsuit will set a marker on the limits of federal power and protect the safe space in which states may operate. Attorneys general of both parties should support this effort. We’re making the argument to protect red and blue states alike.

  • What drivers are saying about racing on dirt at Bristol this weekend

    NASCAR heads this weekend to Bristol Motor Speedway for the first Cup dirt race since 1970.

  • Kyle Larson focused on Bristol dirt win

    Many view Kyle Larson as the favorite to win the first Cup dirt race since 1970, but he says there are several who could take the checkered flag.

  • Vail Resorts unveils cheaper Epic ski pass for next season

    An Epic ski pass will cost 20% less next season, Vail Resorts revealed Tuesday, a strategic move designed to undercut competitors. Why it matters: The majority of skier visits now come from pass holders and two major resort companies —Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company — battle for the lucrative market share. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Moreover, selecting a ski pass is like picking a Hogwarts house — it defines you, determines your ski season friends and offers clues to your shred cred. What's new: Broomfield-based Vail Resorts opened pass sales for the 2021-22 season Tuesday with what they are calling a "price reset" that puts it well below the cost of Alterra's Ikon pass.An Epic Pass that covers 70 resorts worldwide — including Vail and Whistler Blackcomb — is now $783, down from $979 this season, with the more restrictive Epic Local Pass at $583.The Ikon Pass that covers 44 destinations worldwide — including Steamboat and Jackson Hole — is still $999 ($899 for renewals). The most basic pass increased to $729 ($649 for renewals). An alternative pass appeals to globe-trotters: For $499, The Mountain Collective offers two days at 23 different destinations and this year added a third day at one resort.Context: Vail Resorts reported a 28% decline in revenue through January, compared to the same time period last season.Skier visits are down 8% with the new pandemic reservation system, but the company announced it won't require reservations next season.Driving the move: Part of the price cuts, the company said, is to make the elite sport more inclusive and available to a larger customer base. For years, the cost of a lift ticket has skyrocketed. It's $219 for one day right now.A new Epic day pass is $87, or as little as $74 a day with a seven-day pass.Between the lines: Vail Resorts is betting the price reductions will generate more revenue through additional pass sales and skier loyalty."Today, as we double down on our pass strategy by dramatically reducing our pass prices, we are excited to make it easier for everyone to move into a pass," CEO Rob Katz said in a statement.The other side: Colorado's Arapahoe Basin is taking a different approach by capping its season passes and lift tickets to 10% fewer than were sold this season. The move is described to "preserve the culture and vibe" of the independent resort and create a better experience without massive lines.Of note: The Ikon Pass offers seven days at A-Basin.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free