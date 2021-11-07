Bowman: Denny ‘crossed every line’ in his post-race interview at Martinsville
Listen in as Alex Bowman sounds off on Denny Hamlin's post-race comments saying Hamlin 'crossed every line.'
Three of the four NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 cars failed inspection prior to the start of qualifying on Saturday night and as a result, each of those teams will lose a crew member. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin and the […]
Denny Hamlin was greeted by a chorus of boos as he gave his post-race interview after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
At the track he made his first Cup start, Ryan Newman said he is unsure when he'll race again in NASCAR after Sunday's Cup race at Phoenix.
Kevin Harvick says that the drama on track between young drivers and veterans is generational.
Kyle Larson won the pole for the NASCAR championship finale at Phoenix; topping Chase Elliott (second), Denny Hamlin (fifth) and Martin Truex Jr. (12th).
All the details for the final Cup race of the season.
Listen in as Kyle Larson reacts to winning the pole for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Hamlin, 40, is making his fourth attempt at NASCAR championship in Championship 4 era.
Dave Doeren can smile with pride, enjoying a season in which North Carolina State defeated Clemson and Florida State for the first time since he arrived in Raleigh, N.C., in 2013. Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack jumped ahead of Florida State early for a 28-14 win on Saturday. “I don’t know how many times NC State has beaten Clemson and Florida State in the same year as a program,” Doeren said.
PHOENIX — It took 31 tries for Martin Truex Jr. to win at Phoenix Raceway, and that 31st car Truex dubbed the best he has ever unloaded in the desert. If his No. 19 Toyota is as good Sunday when the series returns to the 1-mile track in Arizona — this time with the 2021 […]
AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR President Steve Phelps stuck to his guns. In his first state-of-the-sport press conference after taking office in 2018, Phelps acknowledged that NASCAR racing faced significant headwinds but proclaimed, “I do believe as we head into 2019 that our best days are ahead.” The 2021 season has given Phelps no reason to […]