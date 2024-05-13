Bowman County girls, Cowboys win 'Booster' meet in Beach

May 13—BEACH — With a massive, 196.33 haul, the Bowman County girls track and field team won the Saturday, May 11 Beach Booster Meet, while the Killdeer Cowboys took home top-honors among the guys. BCHS was second with 126, Richardton-Taylor finished third with 71 and Beach High School rounded out the top-four at 59 points, while the girls side saw Trinity finish with 145.83, the Raiders in third on 80.5 points and Killdeer ending up in the top four at 73.33.

The 10-team meet featured a series of state-qualifying times among area teams, including Trinity's Izaak Kudrna again qualifying for the state meet with an 11.42 in the 100m dash and teammate Gage Glaser finishing just-outside qualification with a second-place 11.49, while Killdeer's Cayden Neurohr took fourth in 12-flat. For the girls 100m dash, Quin Andrews nailed-down a blue-ribbon 13.14 with her teammate Adyson Gerbig coming in at 13.29, while Buccaneer speedster Zoey Zook notched a third-place 13.71 and Hettinger-Scranton's Sophia Kennedy earned a fourth-place in 13.77.

Gerbig and Andrews flip-flopped the 200m dash, with Gerbig taking first with a state-qualifying 26.88 and Andrews close-behind in 27.34, with teammate Sophia Headley earning the bronze at 28.39 and Zook taking fourth in 28.62. Kudrna also was a winner for THS in the 200, clocking in at 23.77 and Killdeer taking the next three spots through Nekori Dahlen at 24.03, Cooper Bang registering a 24.32 and Jekori Dahlen taking fourth with a time of 24.48 seconds.

Killdeer's Nekori Dahlen had a top-time of 52.47 and Jekori came in with a third-place 52.88 in the 400m dash, while Adam Trask was second for Beach with a 52.83 and BCHS's Nathan Dix earned fourth in 53.19 seconds. For the girls event, Adyson's sister Landyn Gerbig had a blue-ribbon 1:03.54 and Abby Talkington was second for Heart River in 1:03.74, while Jersey Erie took third for the Titans at 1:06.19 and Hettinger County's Kara Roll coming in fourth at 1:07.39.

The 800m run was won by Helena Pavek for Trinity in a time of 2:25.26 to qualify for state and Hettinger County's Sophie Olsonawski earned second with a 2:26.93 — just-outside qualification — while Killdeer's Taylee Andersen was third with a 2:32.79 and Elly McAvoy earned fourth in a time of 2:33.79. The boys 800m was won by Hettinger County's Matt Huether with a 2:08.51 and Beach occupied the next two spots through Kade Manhart and Justus Baker, while Marcus Cuevas finished in fourth for the Raiders.

The top-four places in the 1600m run were occupied by the 'Dawgs, with Jonah Njos clocking in with a first-place and state-qualifying 4:39.24 and Gavin Lambourn earning second in 4:43.63, while Taylor Wanner and Noah Njos rounded out the top-four. The girls side saw BCHS's Julie Sarsland finish with a blue-ribbon 5:37.35 and Trinity's Carley Bullinger's 5:43.15 was good enough for second, while Olsonawski took third for HCHS and Anna Sarsland was fourth for the Bulldogs.

Joelie Bartow took first in the 3200m run with a 14:47.56 for Richardton-Taylor, Bostyn Blankenbaker from Bowman County was second in 14:56.49 and Jocelyn Redka took third for the Raiders, while on the boys side the Bulldogs Taylor Wanner and Jonah Njos finished with state-qualifying times of 9:56.47 and 9:59.96, respectively, with RTHS's Tracey Aune and Killdeer's Riley Schollmeyer rounding out the top-four spots.

Headley continued her dominant 100m hurdle run with a state-qualifying and first-place 16.46 for Bowman and Redka came in at second with a 17.52, while Emersyn Hlebechuk was fourth. The boys 110m hurdles was won by RTHS's Matthew Aune in 18.91 seconds and Killdeer's Ayrain O'Hotto took the silver-ribbon in 18.99 with teammate Grayson Fettig earning the bronze and Hettinger County's Mark Fitterer brought home fourth for the Huskies.

The 300m hurdles was won by the Aune in 44.28 seconds with Fitterer finishing in second with a bang-bang 44.32 and teammate Tallen Binstock taking third in 45.25 with Dillon Manhart taking fourth for the Bucs. The girls event saw Headley again easily qualify for state with a top-time of 46.54 along with teammate Adyson Gerbig in a second-place 47.87, while Redka finished in third for the Raiders and Annabel Scheeler earned fourth for the Titans.

Bowman County's 4x100m relay team of Dix, Bohden and Bishop Duffield and Roman Fossum qualified for state with a time of 45.28, while Killdeer finished in second with a 47.91 and Richardton-Taylor finished in fourth. For the girls, Hettinger-Scranton's Sienna Burwick, Gracia Jorgenson, Laela Jensen and Sophia Kennedy took first with a 54.06 and Trinity took second with a time of 54.09, while THS's C team took third and the Raiders finished in fourth.

The Titans 4x400m relay team of Glaser, Luke and Jake Shobe and Colton Christenson won first in 3:40.26 and Beach finished second with a 3:44.59.

In the 4x200m relay, Trinity's team of Serenity Pavlicek, Nora Winhold, Anna Clifton and Pavek earned a blue-ribbon with a 1:49.66 to qualify for state, while THS's B team took second in 1:53.77 and Heart River finished in third with Killdeer came in at fourth. For the girls 4x400m relay, Pavlicek combined with McAvoy, Scheeler and Erie to take first in a time of 4:21.66, while BCHS finished in second with a 4:21.75 and Hettinger-Scranton came in third with the Trinity B team taking fourth.

Bowman County's 4x800m team of Anna and Julie Sarsland, Jaylee and Jaci Fischer won with a 10:36.74, while Trinity finished second at 10:37.61 and Hettinger-Scranton came in third. The boys 4x800m relay was won by Trinity's team of Luke and Jake Shobe, Joel Thorson and Christenson with a time of 8:53.87, just-outside of state qualification.

For the field-events, the shot-put was won by Bulldogs standout Hunter Rasmussen with a state-qualifying 54'5" mark and Kane Rivinius came in second at 43'2", while on the girls side Killdeer's Lainey Kucera won first and qualified for state with a 36'8" effort and Grace Goetz took third for the Raiders while BCHS's Abigail Sonnabend was fourth.

In the discus, Kucera also took top-honors with a huge 122' throw to qualify for state while Melissa Zach was third and Katherin Schneider was fourth for Trinity. The boys side was won by Rasmussen as well with a state-qualifying 149'4" toss with Richardton-Taylor's Caiden Dohrmann earning second at 134'10" — just off state qualification — and teammate Rininius finishing in fourth place.

Gus Bohmbach was first in the javelin with a 145'7" effort and Trinity's Jace Peters took third with Binstock taking fourth for the Huskies, while Jenna Schutt again qualified for state with a 116'5" first-place performance and second was earned by Hettinger County's Samatha Greff's 115'11" with Bella Kovash ending up in third with a state-qualifying 110'10.5" mark.

Killdeer's Madeline Lambert and Brooke Baselt were 1-2 in the high-jump at 4'10" and 4'8", respectively, with Olivia Kessel ending up in third for Trinity and Bowman County's Addie Umbreit in fourth. The boys event saw Killdeer's Cooper Bang and Jaxon Reese take second and third with leaps of 6-feet and Aune finished in fourth for RTHS.

The pole-vault was won by Bohmbach of the Cowboys with a 12'6" effort and teammates O'Hotto and Lander Rice finished in third and fourth, respectively, while the girls event was paced by Trinity's Clifton at 9-feet in a tie with BCHS's Julie Sarsland, while Killdeer's Josie Andersen and Leah Duttenhefner tied for third at 9'.

Redka won the long-jump for Richardton-Taylor with a 16'5" leap and Quin Andrews was just behind her at 16'3" for the 'Dawgs, while Hettinger-Scranton's Katie Buckmeir was in third. The boys event was won by Trinity's Gage Glaser at 20'8" — 1" from qualification — and Beach's Lucas Brown came in third while Michael Dukart was fourth for Killdeer. Meanwhile, Brown won the triple-jump with a 39'8" leap and BCHS's Bohden Duffield was a close-second at 39'7", while Fitterer was just behind them for the Huskies with a 39'3" mark and Brayden Williams came in fourth for Bowman. The girls event was won by the Huskies' Anna Nasset with a state-qualifying 34'1" effort and Talkington finished second for Heart River at 33'9", while the Bulldogs' Umbreit took third and HCHS's Jaycia Thomas earned fourth.

