Bowman County flattens Faith, 49-15

Jan. 26—FAITH, S.D. — There's just no stopping Bowman County High School right now, and the Bulldogs took home another huge road-win over Faith, SD on Thursday, Jan. 25, 49-15.

BCHS (12-2 overall, 7-0 district) ripped off 15 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second, while holding their hosts to an unbelievable 2 points in the first quarter and went into the locker room with a 29-8 advantage. In fact, Faith was unable to get into double-digits in any quarter of the contest.

Senior guard Jaci Fischer paced the 'Dawgs through the first half with a pair of 3-pointers and 8 points, while Raegen Honeyman was massively productive with 7 points from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. BCHS kept up the pressure and poured in 20 more points in the second half, with Fischer scoring 5 more and Honeyman draining a trey as both scored a team-high 13 points apiece. Sophia Headley also came in with double-digits and nailed a pair of 3s to wind up with 11 points on the night.

Next-up for the Bulldogs will be a Saturday, Jan. 27 road-trip to Beulah to play Kenmare/Bowbells at about 3:30 p.m.

FORT YATES — Trinity's Titans were steady versus Standing Rock Community on the road Thursday night, piling up a big 32-19 lead by holding the Warriors to only 9 points in the second quarter to earn a Division A-Region 4 win. Senior guard Ava Jahner came out gunning and poured in 9 of her 15 points in the first 16 minutes of gametime, while sophomore guard Annabel Scheeler clicked from behind the arc and scored 6.

THS (9-6, 2-1) put on a defensive clinic in the third quarter as well, limiting the Warriors (4-9, 0-1) to a smattering of field goals and scoring 14 points to create some distance, with Jahner adding 6 more to her total. Scheeler helped finish off Standing Rock with a 10-point second half en route to a game-high 16 points in the contest.

Next-up for Trinity will be a trip to Shiloh Christian on Jan. 30 for another DA-R4 matchup and a non-divisional home game at the Knights of Columbus Activities Center follows that on Feb. 1 versus Bismarck St. Mary's.

For more information about prep basketball in North Dakota, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit the websites at

https://ndhsaanow.com/teams/basketball-boys

and

https://ndhsaanow.com/teams/basketball-girls

.