Bowman County boys win 'Booster' meet, Trinity tops for girls

Apr. 10—BOWMAN COUNTY — The 11-team Bowman County Booster meet on Tuesday saw numerous state qualifiers for area teams, with BCHS taking a 156.5-118.5 victory over the boys team and Trinity tipping the Bulldogs 153-137.5 on the girls side. Other area finishers were Richardton-Taylor with 61 points and fourth place, Beach's 40-point seventh place finish and Hettinger-Scranton's 21 points that were good enough for 10th on the boys' side. Richardton-Taylor ended up in fourth with 91 points and Hettinger-Scranton was seventh with 41.5, while Beach finished in last with only 5 points.

Individual results included a first-third-place finish for Dickinson Trinity with a pair of state-qualifying times for Izaak Kudrna at 11.01 and Luke Shobe's 11.38, with Jake Shobe closing in at 11.51. Marcus Cuevas ended up in fifth for the Raiders and Bowman County's Brayden Williams was sixth, while Richardton-Taylor's Hadley Paulson rounded out the top-eight for the event.

Helena Pavek paved the way for THS with a first-place 12.75 — also a state-qualifier — and RTHS's Juliet Redka was in at second with a 13.41 while Hettinger-Scranton's Sophia Kennedy rounded out the top-four with a time of 13.54. Trinity's Harper Skaare took fifth in the event, while Nighthawk Gracia Jorgenson took sixth, RTHS's Mariska Krank earned seventh and Bowman's Livia Bowman finished off the top-eight places.

Pavek also took first in the 200m dash with a 27.14 and Sophia Headley was in second for the 'Dawgs with a 27.88, while Redka turned in a 28.66 and third place witjh Hettinger County's Kara Roll and Carly Wolf taking seventh and eighth.

In the boys 200, Kudrna and Jake Shobe took the top-two places with times of 22.83 and 23.21, respectively — with both qualifying for state — and BCHS's Bohden Duffield took third with a 23.53 while Alonzo Kudrna finished with a 23.59 and fourth. Beach's Dillon Manhart rounded out the top-eight with points for the Bucs.

In the 400m dash, Duffield took top-honors with a 54.29 with Tallen Binstock placing second at 55.3 seconds and Nathan Dix was close behind with a 55.68 and third-place, while Beach High took the next five spots in the form of — in order — Andrew and Adam Trask, Justus Baker, Kade Manhart and Dillon Manhart in at eighth.

The girls 400 was won by BCHS's Adyson Gerbig with a 1:04.06 and the Huskies Kara Roll was second at 1:07.23, with Jersey Erie earning third for THS at 1:08.02 and Wolf, Ruby Nasset and Meadow Olsonawski earning fifth, seventh and eighth for Hettinger County. Breanna Jo Wolbaum ended up in sixth for the Titans as the other area top-eight finisher.

Julie Sarsland took first in the 800m run for BCHS at 2:37.22 and Ellie Spradling finished third for THS, with Bowman's Kenley Bowman taking fifth and Hettinger-Scranton earning seventh-place points for the Nighthawks. The boys side saw top-two spots for the 'Dawgs with Taylor Wanner posting a state-qualifying time of 2:01.02 Jonah Njos coming close with a 2:04.23 while Cuevas turned in a fourth-place 2:07.44. Bowman County's Gavin Lambourn came in fifth, HCHS's Matt Huether was sixth and Richardton-Taylor's Tracy Aune just nipped teammate Hadley Paulson for seventh.

Gabe Sarsland, Thomas Bowman and Warner Bowman placed second through fourth-place in the 1600m and were knotted close-together at 5:11.11, 5:11.20 and 5:11.78, respectively, and Colton Christensen turned in a fifth-place showing for Trinity, while HSHS's Trevor Dalley took sixth and Nolan Thorson earned seventh for the Titans. Bowman County's Jaci Fischer earned a first-place 6:00.71 and Kenley Bowman was third with a 6:27.71, while Trinity's Adria Hatch took fourth at 7:33.04.

In the 3200m run, Wanner also took first with a 10:13.13 and Njos finished in second with a 10:14.58, while Lambourn, Gabe Sarsland and Warner Bowman took the next three spots and Beach's Gavin Farstveet turned in a sixth-place time. Nasset was first for the girls with a 12:55.02.

Sophia Headley took the girls 100m hurdles blue-ribbon with a 17.25 effort and Redka came in second for RTHS at 17.77, while Emerson Hlebechuk was third with a time of 18.97 and Raegen Honeyman slid into sixth-place and HCHS's Ella Binstock was seventh. In the 300m hurdles, Annabel Scheeler took first with a 53.81, Olsonawski was third with a 58.32 and Hettinger-Scranton's Kelly Schauer edged out teammate Sophi Gonder for seventh.

Mark Fitterer took second in the 300m hurdles at 46.63 and Aune finished in third for Richartdon-Taylor with a 47.39 and BCHS's Kyle Brosz was in at fourth with a 51.34.

In the relays, the 4x100m event was won by Trinity's team of Gage Glasser, Luke and Jake Shobe and Izaak Kudrna with a state-qualifying 45.18 while the girls relay also was won by The Titans' squad of Serenity Pavlicek, Helena Pavek, Bella Kovash and Scheeler with a 54.73. For the girls' side, Bowman County's Livia Bowman, Addie Umbreit, Chloe Haar and Quin Andrews combined for a second-place 55.66. Hettinger-Scranton placed third and Beach was fourth in the event.

The 4x200 was won by Trinity's Pavlicek, Kovash, Elly McAvoy and Anna Clifton at 1:58.61 and Hettinger-Scranton finished in second with a 1:59.43. Trinity's B team was in fourth and BCHS dropped in at number-five in the event. Trinity's boys also won the event with the team of Jake Glaser, Elijah Jilek, Brody Kuntz and Alonzo Kudrna coming across the finish line at 1:40.86.

Beach won the boys 4x400m relay with the team of Baker, the Trasks and Kade Manhart in at 3:41.6, while Bowman County took second with a 3:42.21 and Trinity was in the top-three with a 3:48.12 with Hettinger County placing fourth. The girls event saw a first-place finish for the 'Dawgs, with Headley, Gerbig, Andrews and Fischer coming in with a 4:14.86, while Trinity took second in 4:21.12 and Hettinger County taking fourth, while THS's B team ended up in fifth and Richardton-Taylor were sixth to round-out the field.

In the 4x800m relay, Trinity was in second with a 11:03.63 for the girls and Bowman County placed third, with Hettinger-Scranton rounding out the top-four, while the Bulldog team of Lambourn, Jonah and Noah Njos and Taylor Wanner took first at 8:33.11. Beach was second in the event and Trinity earned third.

In the field-events, Hunter Rassmussen was top-'Dawg in the shot-put with a 54'8" mark and Kane Rivinius was second with a 45' effort, while Hettinger-Scranton's Blake Larson placed third with a 42'3". Trinity's Tanner Roers was fifth in the event and Caisen Dohrmann turned in a sixth-place showing. For the girls, Eastyn Gebhardt took first for RTHS at 32' and Havyn Quintanilla took third with a 30'9" throw and the Huskies' Samantha Greff was fourth with a 30'6" throw. The Raiders' Grace Goetz tied for fifth with Abigail Sonnabend of BCHS and Trinity's McKenna Ernst rounded out the top-eight with teammate Josie Schieno.

In the discus, Dohrmann was #1 with a 127' mark for RTHS and Hettinger-Scranton's Blake Larson was second with a 126'2" toss. Rivinius ended up in fourth and Lathan Holzer was fifth for the Nighthawks, while Trinity's Tanner Roers was in at seventh. THS's Melissa Zach and Katherine Schneider ended up in second and third with marks of 91'9" and 91'2", respectively, while teammates Grace Veverka, Schieno and Ernst rounded out the 5-7 spots, Greff took fourth and Arianna Johnson took eighth for Bowman County.

Jenna Schutt took first in the javelin for Richardton-Taylor with a 118'7" mark and Greff was second for the Huskies with a 105' effort, while Trinity's Olivia Kessel was fourth with a 90' throw, while teammates Schneider Zach and Kennedy Senn took the 5-7 spots and RTHS's Evelyn Kuntz finished off the top-eight. Tallen Binstock took third in the event for Hettinger County with a 124'4" and teammate Mark Fitterer was fifth.

RTHS's Aune earned silver in the high jump at 5'6" and Thorson was third at 5'4" for Trinity, while Brosz took fifth for BCHS and Trinity's Landon Knote ended up seventh. Anna Nasset earned the blue-ribbon for Hettinger County and Meadow Olsonawski was eighth.

Max Glaser won the pole-vault for Trinity with a 10' leap and Richardton-Taylor's Ephraim Grady was third, while Anna Clifton was first for the girls with a 9'6" mark and Julie Sarsland was just behind at 9'. Hettinger-Scranton's Sienna Burwick was fourth and Raiders' vaulters Chloe Schmidt and Iaunica Jordan were in sixth- and seventh-places.

Bohden Duffield won the long-jump at 20'6.5" and Gage Glaser earned second with a 20'5" leap, while Bulldog Nathan Dix took fifth and Alonzo Kudrna was in eighth for the Titans. Redka won the long-jump for Richardton-Taylor on the girls side with a 15'7" and Adyson Gerbig came in with a 14'9" mark at third and Ava Bartz was fourth with a 14'4.5" leap, just in front of Bowman County's Livia Bowman, while Anna Nasset was seventh for HCHS.

Krank placed second in the triple-jump with a 31'5.5" mark, just in front of Bowman County's Addie Umbreit at 31'5" and Harper Skaare rounded out the top-eight for the ladies. Mark Fitterer was second in the event with a 39'7.5" leap and Williams earned a bronze-ribbon for the Bulldogs with a mark of 38'10" and Beach's Lucas Brown took sixth in the event.

