Bowman County blows away Grant County/Mott-Regent, 79-50

Feb. 16—SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA — Bowman County is leaving no stone unturned at this stage and posted a significant, 79-50 home-win over Grant County/Mott-Regent in Division B/Region-3-District 5 action on Thursday, Feb. 15, while New England dropped non-district Center-Stanton, 78-55 at home and moved to 7-11, overall.

With Bowman County's only blemish being a 62-58 loss to Glen Ullin-Hebron on Feb. 5, the Bulldogs are plowing towards the postseason and notched a notable win over GC/M-R with the district tournament on the near-horizon. Bowman County (16-1 overall, 8-1 in District 5) will play hosts of that tourney, which begins on Feb. 23, and will be heading to Dickinson Trinity and the Knights of Columbus Activities Center tonight at 7 p.m. in their regular-season finale.

BCHS benefited from a 3-pointer by senior guard Kyler Paulson and 9 points from classmate Bishop Duffield in the first period, while Duffield's twin-brother, Bishop leaped out to 7 points in the second to help give the Bulldogs a stout, 40-20 halftime advantage over GC/M-R. The visitors tried to keep things close with a pair of treys and a remarkable 16 first-half points from senior center Weston Zacher, but Bishop Duffield edged the opposition out at 17 of his own in the first 16 minutes.

Circumstances didn't improve for GC/M-R in the second half, although the 3-pointers were flying all over the place, with BCHS notching a trio of treys and Grant County/Mott-Regent pouring in five. Bohden and Bishop Duffield connected on shots from behind the arc and senior guard Gavin Lambourn got in on the act as well, while GC/M-R's Zacher scored three and Michael Greff added a pair of 3s to the total.

Bishop and Bohden Duffield came in with 26 and 24 points, respectively, and 11 Bulldog players made their way onto the scoresheet during the evening, with Roman Fossum dropping in 6.

Zacher scored a game-high 27 for GC/M-R and Greff registered 8 along with Jonathin Friedt.

New England hosted their regular-season finale and came away with a big win over Center-Stanton (6-12 overall) in a non-district Thursday-nigh matchup. After a tightly contested 17-15 first quarter the Tigers leaped out to a massive 29-point second frame, as seven athletes clawed their way onto the scoresheet. Senior guard Tallen Binstock rocked the scoreboard for a trey and 13 first-half points, while junior center Teddy Kirschemann scored 9 and sophomore standout Mark Fitterer registered 7 of his double-digit 12 points in the opening 16 minutes.

New England held the visitors to single-digits in the final frame and Kirschemann kept the pressure on with 14 of his game-high 23 points coming in the second half. Binstock clocked in with 19 of his own and Noah Madler came close to double-figures with 9, which included 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Senior forward Hunter Hoffman was the only Wildcat player to cross the 10-point barrier and ended up with 12 in the game.

For more information about prep basketball in North Dakota, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit the websites at

https://ndhsaanow.com/teams/basketball-boys

and

https://ndhsaanow.com/teams/basketball-girls

.