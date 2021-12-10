Bowlsby: 'Process is underway' for creating Big 12 divisions

Dec. 10—ARLINGTON, Texas — Bob Bowlsby stood in the AT&T Stadium press box while Oklahoma State and Baylor prepared to vie for a Big 12 Conference title.

The weekend of championship games hinted at an optimistic future for Bowlsby's conference.

The matchup in Arlington featured two top-10 programs that are staying in the league. After winning the Big 12 trophy every year since the title game's 2017 return, Oklahoma — the team departing for the SEC with rival Texas — wasn't in contention for this season's championship. On the same day Baylor defeated the Cowboys in Arlington, the American Athletic Conference championship featured Cincinnati and Houston, two of the four schools included in the Big 12's impending expansion.

The new-era Big 12's potential is clear, but some logistical elements of the conference reshuffle have yet to be determined. Before the title game, a group of reporters surrounded Bowlsby to seek information about the next steps for the league and college football as a whole.

Bowlsby said subgroups have formed to classify the Big 12 teams into divisions.

"We've got a football subgroup, a men's and women's basketball subgroup, there's baseball and softball and I think one or two other sports," Bowlsby said. "...So that process is underway."

In 1996, when the Big 8 ballooned to create the original Big 12, the conference consisted of North and South divisions. The South included the Cowboys and the Sooners, but the divisions merged after Colorado and Nebraska exited. Next, the new structure will need to accommodate members from different parts of the country. The Big 12 is expanding to three states with the inclusion of UCF (Florida), BYU (Utah) and Cincinnati (Ohio) while adding another Texas school in Houston.

Should the conference clump the Texas schools into one division to make travel easier, or should they be separated? Would East/West or North/South make more sense? The answers to these questions haven't been finalized, but regardless of the internal organization, the realignment could bolster the Big 12.

"One of the things that we've always said is, we think the depth in the league is really good," Bowlsby said. "It's good at football, it's good at basketball ... and a lot of different things, and that depth's gonna be valuable to us."

Bowlsby said July 1, 2024, continues to be the target deadline for the full expansion. Earlier in the season, when the plan became official, OSU coach Mike Gundy called it "a home run." At the time, it was unclear where these teams would fall within the college football rankings, but their success reinforced Gundy's point.

Cincinnati skyrocketed to No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, earning a spot against top-seeded Alabama in the Cotton Bowl semifinal game. BYU checked in at No. 13 in the final standings, and Houston finished at No. 20.

As the Big 12 prepares for the addition of these teams, it's also working with other conferences to determine the CFP's future. Bowlsby said the CFP contracts don't extend beyond 2025-26, and the chances of playoff expansion for 2024 are uncertain.

Bowlsby said the conferences haven't resolved all of their disagreements about the playoff structure. To end the standstill and send a 12-team playoff proposal to a group of university presidents and CFP chancellors, the 11 management committee members would have to reach a unanimous decision.

The management committee is comprised of Bowlsby and nine other conference commissioners, along with Notre Dame's athletics director.

"Just for purely logistical reasons, Year 11 (2024) is probably in some jeopardy at this point," Bowlsby said. "Just because there's good and appropriate things you have to do in order to host the games, book hotels, you gotta have a venue, those kinds of things. We really have been on the clock, I think, relative to implementation in Year 11, which would mean '24-25, so it remains to be seen if that's a possibility."

From the CFP to individual conferences, it's a pivotal time for creating major shifts in the landscape of college football. Of course, finances and media rights agreements are at the center of these discussions. Although new technologies and platforms continue to impact TV contracts, Bowlsby has a positive view of the Big 12's worth from a media standpoint.

"I feel very good about the alignment going forward," Bowlsby said. "I feel good about the value of our (media) packages, but in a shrinking cable environment and kind of an uncertain streaming environment, there's not a lot of certainty around what future evaluations will be. But in the end, it's always the same. It's good to have live content, and it's only worth what somebody will pay you for it."