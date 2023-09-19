Bowling time: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl tickets on public sale for Dec. 29 SEC vs. ACC matchup

Chris Tyree (25) of Notre Dame stiff-arms South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori during last year's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game at EverBank Field. Notre Dame won 45-38.

Tickets for the 79th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl are now on public sale. The game will be Dec. 29 at noon, with an SEC team versus an ACC team at EverBank Stadium.

The game will televised nationally on ESPN. It’s the fourth year of a six-year conference affiliation contract with the SEC and ACC. Team selection will be Dec. 3.

Ticket prices begin at $50 and are available through ticketmaster.com. Purchasing through a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Green Jacket Member will provide a $5 per ticket discount through December 1, 2023.

To purchase tickets or learn more about premium seating options, visit taxslayergatorbowl.com or call (904) 798-1700.

Notre Dame defeated South Carolina 45-38 in last year’s game, which set the combined scoring record. The attendance of 67,383 was fifth among all bowl games, eclipsed only by the three College Football Playoff games and the Rose Bowl, and was the highest Gator Bowl attendance since 2011.

More than 5.7 million watched the game on ESPN, the largest viewership for a non-New Year’s Six game since 2015.

