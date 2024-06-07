Go Bowling Military Bowl hits primetime

WASHINGTON — The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that the 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The game once again will match teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference.

Kickoff is at 5:45 p.m. ET and the Bowl will be televised on ESPN. It will be the first time that the Military Bowl is played in prime time.

“What an exciting way to conclude the season, with a full day of activities in historic Annapolis capped by playing under the lights,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We look forward to teaming up with Go Bowling to put together another outstanding series of events for the participating teams and their fans to enjoy as we come together to honor and support those who serve our great nation.”

Virginia Tech defeated Tulane, 41-20, in the 2023 Military Bowl before a capacity crowd of 35,849. The Military Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

The Military Bowl football game is the culmination of Bowl Week, with the teams staying, practicing and enjoying events in Washington, D.C., while their fans enjoy Military Bowl Eve and gameday in Annapolis, Md., highlighted by the Military Bowl Parade which has annually featured the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and honored the nation’s Medal of Honor Recipients.

“The Military Bowl has become an annual tradition for so many local residents and college football fans who love combining the pageantry of college football with supporting those who defend our freedoms at home and abroad,” Beck said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.