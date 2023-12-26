Bowling Green vs. Minnesota schedule: Odds and how to watch Quick Lane Bowl

College football bowl season is back in full swing after a brief break for the holiday.

The first game back is the Quick Lane Bowl, a game backed by the Detroit Lions and played at Ford Field in Detroit. This year's contest will see the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-7) "host" the Bowling Green Falcons (7-5).

The Gophers are back to a bowl for the fifth time in head coach P.J. Fleck's seventh season at the helm despite their sub-.500 record.

Bowling Green is playing in its second straight Quick Lane Bowl, having lost last year's edition to New Mexico State, 24-19.

Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford dives for a touchdown against Illinois.

Around college football: How Deion Sanders 'hit it off,' became friends with 99-year-old Colorado fan in 2023

Quick Lane Bowl: Odds and spread for Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Minnesota is favored to defeat Bowling Green, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Monday afternoon.

Spread: Minnesota (-3.5)

Moneyline: Minnesota (-175); Bowling Green (+145)

Over/under: 39.5

College football bowl season: EMU player sucker punches South Alabama player, ignites wild fight after 68 Ventures Bowl

How to watch Quick Lane Bowl game: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch all college bowl game action with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota schedule, odds, how to watch