Bowling Green vs. Kent State preview: Predictions, odds, and how to watch

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King runs against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Hyundai Field.

Midweek MACtion is here as Wednesday offers us a few games to satisfy our football palates. One of the flavors of the week features the Bowling Green Falcons (5-4, 3-2 in conference) taking on the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8, 0-5).

This game is enormously important for the Falcons. Currently tied for second in the MAC East, Bowling Green sits a game behind first-place Miami (Ohio). Miami and Bowling Green already played on October 7. Miami got the better of the Falcons in that one, 27-0. That means Bowling Green not only has to win out but must rely on the rest of the Mid-American Conference to take down the team ahead of them. It's not looking good, but until the Falcons are officially eliminated, every game is a must-win for Bowling Green.

One look at each team's record and you'd assume Bowling Green has the victory secured before the game even starts. However, Kent State has won their last five matchups against Bowling Green. Last season, the Falcons couldn't even muster seven points against the Flashes. They lost by a final of 40-6.

These are different teams in 2023 though and different stakes for both squads. Here's how to watch.

'Tis the season: College football bowl projections after Week 10: It's crunch time for playoff contenders

How to watch Bowling Green vs. Kent State:

When: November 8 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Stream the game: Catch all MAC games with Fubo

Bowling Green vs. Kent State football odds:

The Falcons are favorites to defeat the Golden Flashes, according to the BetMGM odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Tuesday evening:

Spread: Bowling Green (-9.5)

Moneyline: Bowling Green (-350), Kent State (+274)

Over/under: 40.5 points

Predictions:

Sportsbookwire: Take Bowling Green (-9.5)

The article mentions that in the five games this season where Kent State has entered as an underdog of 9.5 points or more, the Flashes are 1-4 against the spread. That win is also their only win against the spread all season.

Athlon Sports: Bowling Green 34, Kent State 13

Athlon compels bettors to take the over in this game, citing that 11 of Kent State's last 12 games all finished with more than 41 points. Furthermore, Bowling Green games have gone over that figure five times this season already.

Fox Sports: Bowling Green 34, Kent State 13

Fox Sports writes that the Falcons have a 77.5% chance to collect the win in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. They also point out that over their last two meetings, the Flashes and Falcons have failed to reach the over both times.

KNUP Sports: Kent State (+8.5)

The KNUP Sports Team consistently pointed out Kent State's horrendous ranks on defense but believes the Flashes can overcome that defense because of Bowling Green's offensive tendencies. In last week's loss to Akron, the Flashes surrendered 393 yards through the air and just 93 yards on the ground. Bowling Green is a run-first offense, having run the ball 306 times compared to 226 passes on the season. While Kent State isn't the best at defending the run either, they are better at it than defending the pass. It could feed into Kent State's strengths, which would be trouble for the Falcons.

Injuries:

Bowling Green:

Name Position Injury Status Terion Stewart RB Leg Questionable

Kent State:

Name Position Injury Status Chrishon McCray WR Lower Body Out Michael Alaimo QB Undisclosed Questionable

Schedule and Results:

*all times Eastern

Bowling Green:

Sep. 2 @ Liberty, L 34-24 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Eastern Illinois, W 38-15 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ Michigan, L 31-6 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. Ohio, L 38-7 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Georgia Tech, W 38-27 FINAL

Oct. 7 @ Miami OH, L 27-0 FINAL

Oct. 14 @ Buffalo, W 24-14 FINAL

Oct. 21 v. Akron, W 41-14 FINAL

Nov. 1 v. Ball State, W 24-21 FINAL

Nov. 8 @ Kent State, 7 pm

Nov. 14 v. Toledo, 7 pm

Nov. 21 @ Western Michigan, TBD

Kent State:

Aug. 31 @ UCF, L 56-6 FINAL

Sep. 9 @ Arkansas, L 28-6 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. Central Connecticut State, W 38-10 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ Fresno State, W 53-10 FINAL

Sep. 30 v. Miami OH, L 23-3 FINAL

Oct. 7 @ Ohio, L 42-17 FINAL

Oct. 14 @ Eastern Michigan, L 28-14 FINAL

Oct. 21 v. Buffalo, L 24-6 FINAL

Nov. 1 @ Akron, L 31-27 FINAL

Nov. 8 v. Bowling Green, 7 pm

Nov. 18 @ Ball State, 2 pm

Nov. 25 v. Northern Illinois, TBD

Week 11 MAC: College Football Computer Predictions & Odds

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bowling Green vs. Kent State football: Preview, predictions and odds