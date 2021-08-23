Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald looking forward to electric Neyland Stadium atmosphere

Tennessee will kick off its 2021 season Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Quarterback Matt McDonald enters his senior season at Bowling Green.

As the Falcons continue to prepare for its matchup against Tennessee, McDonald discussed playing at Neyland Stadium.

“It is going to be an electric atmosphere and we are looking forward to it,” McDonald said.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback transferred to Bowling Green in 2020 from Boston College.

McDonald completed 54-of-123 passes, totaling 712 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions in five contests for Bowling Green last season.

