Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald discusses being part of a quarterback family

Tennessee will kick off its 2021 season Thursday against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Quarterback Matt McDonald enters his senior season at Bowling Green.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback transferred to Bowling Green in 2020 from Boston College.

McDonald completed 54-of-123 passes, totaling 712 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions in five contests for Bowling Green last season.

Jan 1, 1979; Pasadena, CA: Southern California Trojans quarterback Paul McDonald (16) in action against the Michigan Wolverines during the 1979 Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

McDonald’s dad, Paul McDonald, played quarterback at USC, winning the 1978 national championship as the Trojans’ starting signal-caller. After USC, he was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 1980 NFL draft.

Paul’s three sons, Michael, Andrew and Matt all played quarterback in college.

Michael McDonald served as a reserve quarterback at USC from 2003-07, winning two national championships in 2003 and 2004. He earned a scholarship in the fall of 2005.

Andrew McDonald played quarterback at Santa Ana College and New Mexico State.

Quarterback Michael McDonald #16 of the USC Trojans warms up before the game against the Washington St. Cougars at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 22, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New Mexico State quarterback Andrew McDonald (12) hands the ball to Brandon Betancourt during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday Aug. 31, 2013, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Ahead of Bowling Green’s game at Tennessee, the Falcons’ senior signal-caller met with media and discussed being part of a quarterback family.

McDonald mentioned he definitely leans on his dad for football advice.

Story continues

“That was something that we kind of like battled growing up,” McDonald said of his dad. “He was my coach and then it got to be too much for me. I kind of just wanted him to be my dad. At the end of the day, he played in college, he played in the NFL, he’s got great experience and wisdom to fall back on. Whenever I have questions, I can always lean on him.

“Both of my brothers also played quarterback in college. We have a group chat and we’re constantly talking about football things that I can improve on, just things here and there I can get better at.”

Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA football game at InfoCision Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]