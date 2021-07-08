Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler previews playing at Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2021 season under first-year head coach Josh Heupel on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.

Kick off is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler joined the show “Tennessee Two-A-Days” and discussed opening the season against the Vols.

“I played in that stadium whenever I was coaching with Urban (Meyer) at Florida,” Loeffler said. “It is a great environment. It is going to be very challenging for our young players, in particular they have never been in that type of environment. I know a SEC eight o’clock game, following a pandemic of all things, it is going to be rocking and rolling. We are going to have to work on crowd noise right off the get go in training camp, really have to do a good job and prepare our young team to go down there and play a really good Tennessee team.

“I think Josh is a great hire there — along with Tim Banks and Willie Martinez, a bunch of guys on that staff I know. They are really good football coaches and they will get Tennessee back to you guys’ great standard and expectations that you have down there.”

The entire show with Loeffler can be listened to here or below. Loeffler discusses Bowling Green football, the Falcons’ offensive scheme, calling plays, Heupel’s offense and his relationship with Tom Brady.