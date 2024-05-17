Bowling right up Ashwaubenon’s alley

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon is the epicenter for the bowling world right now.

Over 180 of the best female bowlers in the world converged on Ashwaubenon for USBC Queens which is one of the major tournaments on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s schedule.

Qualifying rounds happen through Saturday and then a double-elimination tournament begins on Sunday. The top 63 bowlers plus the defending champion qualify for the double-elimination tournament on Sunday.

The competition is fierce as the best in the US and the world battle it out. However, there are some local competitors here as well.

“I’ve always bowled at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley,” said Morgan Stary who is from Green Bay.

Stary was a bowling star at Green Bay Southwest and also bowled at Robert Morris University. She said it’s a full-circle experience getting to play alongside the women she grew up looking up to.

“I always dreamed as a little girl of doing something like this,” said Stary.

The tournament is at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, a facility that is used to holding huge tournaments. They’ve hosted state and national championships at the youth and adult level. They also have held the USBC Queens tournament before.

Bowlers said they love the atmosphere at the tournament.

“You should come and watch the best professional women bowler’s the atmosphere is great,” said Peppi Konsteri a professional bowler from Finland who has earned medals multiple times at European championships at both the youth and adult level.

She said she hasn’t been able to sight see much during her trip to Northeast Wisconsin because the focus has been on the bowling. In her first trip to Ashwaubenon, she said she’s been impressed so far.

“In such a small city the bowling alley is huge,” she said.

After hosting so many big tournaments, Ashwaubenon has developed a reputation as a great place for bowling. Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley owner Matt Orvis said he likes to think that they’ve been able to host big tournaments over and over again because word gets out about the good work they do as host.

He also said a big reason for the success is the fans.

“Bowling has always had a strong support in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Orvis. “The one thing that all the players talk about is the fans and the people in the community, how friendly they are, people around here ask you how you’re doing and they actually look like they mean it.”

The tournament’s impact extends far beyond the lanes. According to Discover Green Bay officials it pumps over $600,000 into the local economy.

“I think it’s super important for this sport, people don’t always consider it a sport so to have it be something like this where it’s the center of attention is pretty cool,” said Stary.

She said she’s seen the sport grow so much in the last few years and hope that she can be a role model for the next generation of great bowlers.

And this is far from the last big bowling tournament that will be coming to Ashwaubenon, officials with Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley said they will be hosting the junior gold championships next summer.

CBS Sports Network will televise the final part of the tournament on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. The woman who wins gets $60,000 and the coveted tiara.

