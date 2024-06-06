Bowlers strike up friendships, conversations at Senior Games

Jun. 5—GROVE CITY — As he slides with one foot just inches from the foul line, Chester Makepeace whips his bowling ball down the lane with just a hint of a grimace.

"I usually bowl better than this," said Makepeace, a Grove City resident who turns 93 next month. "But I hurt my knee and it shows."

He was among the 36 competitors at Wednesday's bowling event in the Mercer County Senior Games, held at the Bowl-O-Drome in Grove City.

Hosted by the Mercer County Area Agency on Aging, this is the event's 26th year. Anyone ages 50 and up can participate.

Competition started Monday and runs through Friday and runs Monday through Friday again next week.

To be sure, there's hardcore competitors in the games, Amy Perrine, director of the Grove City Senior Center, said.

"We got a couple of complaints that our cornhole competition doesn't use official regulations," Perrine said.

But there's something more important going on here for seniors.

"They enjoy coming out and seeing new people they never met before," Sandy Swogger, MCAAA's chief executive officer said.

Funding for the games comes from a state grant and donations.

Events are held throughout the county and in addition to bowling games include tennis, horseshoes, shuffleboard and track and field events. Competition is divided by age in five-year increments — 50, 55, 60 and so on.

For $15 an individual can participate in all events, get a T-shirt and get a free lunch at each game. Golf is an exception, with a $30 added fee.

Chester Makepeace's 57-year-old son, Don, also was competing this day. He gave high marks to his dad, who didn't start bowling until he was 65.

"And he's bowled 300 games twice," the younger Makepeace said.

After retiring from Fessler Machine Co. in Sharon in the early 90s, Chester adapted to bowling as he's aged.

Instead of using the maximum 16-pound ball allowed under the rules he uses a 13-pounder.

"It's easier for me to roll it," Makepeace said.

And his average game is above 150, he said.

Next year's Senior Games will be a little harder for Perrine.

"I'll be 50 next year and will be eligible to participate," she said with a smile. "I never thought I would get to this point."