Bowled over: YES Network to televise seven Major League Cricket matches after World Cup buzz
Cricket batters will join Yankee sluggers on YES next month.
The broadcast home of the Bronx Bombers has inked a deal with on-demand streaming platform Willow by Cricbuzz to televise Major League Cricket, the companies announced.
Jumping on the popularity of the ongoing Cricket World Cup, which played some group-stage matches on Long Island, YES will carry seven contests featuring defending MLC champion MI New York during their upcoming season.
YES subscribers can catch matches starting with the July 5 season-opener — which pits MI New York against the 2023 runners-up Seattle Orcas, beginning at 3:30 pm ET.
“The recent triumph of the US cricket team over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup has ignited a nationwide cricket frenzy,” said Todd Myers, chief operating officer of Willow by Cricbuzz.
Yes Network CEO Jon Litner added: “As sports fans around the world currently enjoy the ICC T20 World Cup, YES is delighted to partner with Willow by Cricbuzz to capitalize on the growing interest in the sport of cricket in the New York area by showcasing MI New York to sports fans throughout our territory.”
MI New York is playing its matches in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Morrisville, NC, while it seeks to build a permanent stadium in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Below is MI New York’s full schedule on YES:
Friday, July 5 MI New York vs. Seattle Orcas 3:30 p.m. ET*
Saturday, July 6 MI New York vs. Washington Freedom 3 p.m. ET*
Friday, July 12 MI New York vs. Texas Super Kings 3 p.m. ET*
Sunday, July 14 MI New York vs. Texas Super Kings 8:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 16 MI New York vs. Washington Freedom 8:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 18 MI New York vs. San Francisco Unicorns 8:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 21 MI New York vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders 8:30 p.m. ET