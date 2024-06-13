Bowled over: YES Network to televise seven Major League Cricket matches after World Cup buzz

Cricket batters will join Yankee sluggers on YES next month.

The broadcast home of the Bronx Bombers has inked a deal with on-demand streaming platform Willow by Cricbuzz to televise Major League Cricket, the companies announced.

Jumping on the popularity of the ongoing Cricket World Cup, which played some group-stage matches on Long Island, YES will carry seven contests featuring defending MLC champion MI New York during their upcoming season.

YES subscribers can catch matches starting with the July 5 season-opener — which pits MI New York against the 2023 runners-up Seattle Orcas, beginning at 3:30 pm ET.

USA’s Shadley Van Schalkwyk hits a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 cricket match vs. India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 12, 2024. AFP via Getty Images

“The recent triumph of the US cricket team over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup has ignited a nationwide cricket frenzy,” said Todd Myers, chief operating officer of Willow by Cricbuzz.

Karachi Kings’ Kieron Pollard (R) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2024. AFP via Getty Images

Yes Network CEO Jon Litner added: “As sports fans around the world currently enjoy the ICC T20 World Cup, YES is delighted to partner with Willow by Cricbuzz to capitalize on the growing interest in the sport of cricket in the New York area by showcasing MI New York to sports fans throughout our territory.”

MI New York is playing its matches in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Morrisville, NC, while it seeks to build a permanent stadium in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

Major League Cricket inked a deal with YES and Willow by Cricbuzz to televise and stream seven cricket matches. YES Network

Below is MI New York’s full schedule on YES: