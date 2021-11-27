Bowled over: Five things learned as Rutgers football falls short to Maryland

Rutgers football came up short on Saturday, losing 40-16 at home to Maryland. With the loss, Rutgers did not clinch bowl eligibility and they finish the season 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten).

Despite winning twice on the road in the regular season, the Scarlet Knights did not register a home win in the Big Ten this season. It is the second straight season without a home win in conference play for Rutgers.

Rutgers gave up touchdown drives on Maryland’s opening two possessions of the game, setting the tone for a game where Rutgers got pushed around physically by Maryland.

After starting the season 3-0, Rutgers struggled once they entered conference play. They lost three of their last five games. Needing just one win to gain bowl eligibility, the Scarlet Knights lost their final two games.

This is going to take another year or two

The rebuild is going to take a while longer.

Last year’s 3-6 record – all in the Big Ten – gave the idea that Rutgers was perhaps a bit further along in their rebuilding process than they really were. And that 3-0 start, all in out-of-conference games, made bowl eligibility seem well within reach.

But it is clear that both in terms of talent and schemes, Rutgers has a long way to go. The Scarlet Knights got pushed around on both sides of the line, the wide receivers got very little separation and the secondary again got torched for big plays.

The playcalling on offense lacked a rhythm and on defense, Rutgers created very little pressure on Maryland quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Simply, a rough day at the offense for the Scarlet Knights.

A slow start

Rutgers gave up scoring drives of 75 yards and 85 yards on Maryland’s opening two possessions, these big drives setting the tone for a day when Rutgers got beaten down physically by a Maryland program that is a bit further along in their rebuild than Rutgers.

It was obvious early on that Maryland is just a better, more polished team at this point.

The quarterback shuffle

This offseason, there are still plenty of question marks at the quarterback position for Rutgers. This was evidenced by what happened on Saturday.

Story continues

Rutgers first possession of the second quarter ended with an interception, as quarterback Noah Vedral took a big hit on the tipped throw. Evan Simon – and not Cole Snyder or Gavin Wimsatt – came into the game for the Scarlet Knights.

In the second quarter Rutgers also used their ‘Johnny Offense’ package in the game, with tight end Jonny Langan Throwing a beautiful pass on a go-route to Shameen Jones, connecting for 31 yards. On the next play, Vedral came back into the game and the offense mustered just three yards before going four-and-out.

In the second half, Simon came in and got all the snaps. He showed a bigger arm than Vedral and did a rather solid job overall, going 7-of-14 for 84 yards.

It was enough of a showing to think that Simon might be able to provide a good quarterback competition for freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt next year.

But questions surround this group…Does Vedral return next year? Do Simon and/or Snyder return or do they transfer? Will Wimsatt, after a full offseason, be ready to take over the offense?

Bo Melton goes out with style

On ‘Senior Day,’ Melton played physically and with a chip on his shoulder. The Rutgers wide receiver finished with four catches for 48 yards and four rushes for 36 yards.

He also had a 53-yard kickoff return in the third quarter to help spark what would be a Rutgers touchdown drive. All told, Melton produced 209 yards of total offense for Rutgers.

What a way for a true warrior of the program to go out.

What to make of it all

After the game, Maryland players raced down to the end zone near student section to pose for a photo. The Terrapins had just clinched bowl eligibility and were celebrating their 6-6 record.

It was a bit of a cold reminder for the Rutgers players on the field of what could have been for the Scarlet Knights.

This was a game that underscored how much work Rutgers still has to do to become bowl eligible. But big plays allowed and a clear lack of execution hurt Rutgers all afternoon long.

Is Rutgers headed in the right direction? Yes. Are there some good pieces in place on this roster? Absolutely. Do they need a whole lot more to come in? Unquestionably so.

