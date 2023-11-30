Bowl source: If Texas doesn't make the CFP, look for a Missouri matchup in the Cotton Bowl

Should Texas fail to make the College Football Playoff either because it falls to Oklahoma State in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game or it gets snubbed by the CFP selection committee, it’s likely that the Longhorns would be matched up against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, a well-placed source in the in the bowl industry told the American-Statesman.

That would be the first time Texas has played in the Cotton Bowl since the 2002 season, when it beat LSU in that venue.

Texas and Missouri were both members of the Big 12 and will be future partners in the SEC, starting next July.

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders looks for room close to the goal line during the Oct. 28 win over BYU. The Longhorns still have CFP hopes, but it all depends on winning Saturday's Big 12 championship game and then getting some help from a couple of teams ranked above them. The CFP field will be announced Sunday.

The second-best scenario would have Texas playing in the Fiesta Bowl against Friday's Washington-Oregon loser, although the thought of a Longhorns-Huskies rematch after last year’s Alamo Bowl meeting might squelch that.

The bowls have no say in the matter because the New Year’s Six bowls, as well as the four playoff teams, are selected by the 13-member CFP selection committee.

A Texas-Ohio State showdown in the Cotton would probably be the most attractive bowl pairing of all outside the playoff, but “that’s a long shot because of the Orange Bowl contract. But that game would be a killer,” the source said.

“If you talk about history, the fan base attention, I’d think the Longhorns would be all over going back to the Cotton,” the source continued. “Tens of thousands of their alumni are already in Dallas.”

The rub might be that Texas would be making its fourth trip to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex this season. The Longhorns lost to Oklahoma in Dallas' Cotton Bowl in October, held off TCU in Fort Worth and are the Big 12’s No. 1 seed at 11-1 in the league title game in Arlington, also the site of the Cotton Bowl.

If Texas doesn’t reach the CFP for the first time ever, it almost certainly would remain as a New Year’s Six selection and go to the Cotton or Fiesta Bowl. The Longhorns would not be an option for the Orange Bowl because its contract affiliations pair an ACC team — Florida State, Louisville or Notre Dame — against a Big Ten or SEC opponent.

The Cotton Bowl has no contractual obligations to fulfill. Nor do the Fiesta and the Peach bowls. One of those two will be the destination for the Group of Five team, which figures to be the Tulane-SMU winner or possibly Liberty.

“Now, if chaos happens, you can throw all that out the window,” the bowl source said. “If Oregon wins, Louisville wins, Alabama beats Georgia and Iowa beats Michigan, the committee might say, ‘We need more time. We’ll get back to you on Monday.’“

Saturday's game

No. 7 Texas (11-1) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-3), 11 a.m., AT&T Stadium in Arlington, ABC, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

