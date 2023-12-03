BOWL SELECTION: LSU to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU learned its bowl fate on Sunday, and coach Brian Kelly’s team will be returning to the Sunshine State this January for a New Year’s Day bowl game.

The Tigers drew Wisconsin and coach Luke Fickell in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The preseason favorite to win the Big Ten West, it was a bit of a disappointing Year 1 under Fickell as the Badgers finished just 7-5 and in third place in the division.

This would typically be a contrast of styles matchup, given Wisconsin’s program identity, but the team attempted to move to a more air raid style attack under new offensive coordinator Phil Longo, with mixed results.

LSU is headed to Tampa and will play Wisconsin on New Year's Day! pic.twitter.com/aJEYva65PR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2023

Many suspected that LSU could draw Kelly’s former team in Notre Dame, but Georgia’s SEC championship game loss to Alabama put another SEC team in a New Year’s Six game and took away the possibility for the Fighting Irish to get into the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Tigers will take on Wisconsin at 11 a.m. in Tampa on New Year’s Day.

