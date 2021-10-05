Bowl Season Update: Where is LSU projected to play?
LSU’s bowl aspirations took a big hit after the loss to Auburn last Saturday night.
Now, looking down the line, five straight top 25 teams stand in the way of LSU potentially getting three more wins. Past those five games are home games against ULM and Texas A&M. LSU should be favored in those two matchups.
This means that the Tigers will have to upset someone in their next five games to get to bowl eligibility. While the situation looks grim, there are quite a few experts that are projecting LSU to make it to the postseason.
Here are some bowl projections for LSU heading into week six of the college football season, starting with USA TODAY Sports.
USA TODAY Sports
Music City Bowl (Jan. 4)
Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Athlon Sports
Music City Bowl (Dec. 30)
Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU
247Sports
Texas Bowl (Jan. 4)
Projection: Baylor vs. LSU
ESPN
Texas Bowl (Jan. 4)
Projection: Iowa State vs. LSU
College Football News
Texas Bowl (Jan. 4)
Projection: Texas Tech vs. LSU
Action Network
Texas Bowl (Jan. 4)
Projection: Texas Tech vs. LSU
