Bowl season: Where every SEC team is headed this postseason

The regular season is now behind us, and it is time to prepare for the joyous period that is bowl season.

In the SEC, eleven of its’ 14 member programs will be heading to bowl games, and one will be representing the conference in the College Football Playoff.

It was revealed Sunday morning that the Georgia Bulldogs will enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed, and will face the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl in its’ own backyard. The game will take place on New Year’s Eve at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will mark the third time this season that the Bulldogs have played a game in that venue.

The conference was on the verge of having two teams in the College Football Playoff. Alabama had an outside chance of earning a playoff bid, but the committee elected to put Ohio State in, who has just one loss, over a two-loss Alabama team. This comes one day after Alabama head coach Nick Saban pleaded for his team to make the playoff on national television during the Big Ten Championship game.

The Crimson Tide did make a New Year’s Six Bowl, however. They will meet Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Where is everyone else heading? Here’s a guide to watching SEC teams during bowl season.

Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bowl: Sugar

Opponent: Kansas State

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 11 a.m. CT

For more Alabama coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire

Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Liberty

Opponent: Kansas

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Time: 7 p.m. CT

For more Arkansas coverage, check out Razorbacks Wire

Auburn

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

With a record of 5-7, Auburn is not eligible for a bowl game

Florida

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Las Vegas

Opponent: Oregon State

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire.

Georgia

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Bowl: Peach (College Football Playoff)

Opponent: Ohio State

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 7 p.m. CT

For more Georgia coverage, check out UGA Wire.

Story continues

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Music City

Opponent: Iowa

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 11 a.m. CT

LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Bowl: Citrus

Opponent: Purdue

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Time: noon CT

For more LSU coverage, check out LSU Wire.

Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Reliaquest

Opponent: Illinois

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Gasparilla

Opponent: Wake Forest

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Texas

Opponent: Texas Tech

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Time: 8 p.m. CT

South Carolina

The Tennessean

Bowl: Gator

Opponent: Notre Dame

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Tennessee

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Bowl: Orange

Opponent: Clemson

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Time: 7 p.m. CT

For more Tennessee coverage, check out Vols Wire.

Texas A&M

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With a 5-7 record, Texas A&M is not eligible for a bowl game.

For more Texas A&M coverage, check out Aggies Wire.

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

With a record of 5-7, Vanderbilt is not eligible for a bowl game

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire