Bowl season: Where every SEC team is headed this postseason
The regular season is now behind us, and it is time to prepare for the joyous period that is bowl season.
In the SEC, eleven of its’ 14 member programs will be heading to bowl games, and one will be representing the conference in the College Football Playoff.
It was revealed Sunday morning that the Georgia Bulldogs will enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed, and will face the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl in its’ own backyard. The game will take place on New Year’s Eve at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will mark the third time this season that the Bulldogs have played a game in that venue.
The conference was on the verge of having two teams in the College Football Playoff. Alabama had an outside chance of earning a playoff bid, but the committee elected to put Ohio State in, who has just one loss, over a two-loss Alabama team. This comes one day after Alabama head coach Nick Saban pleaded for his team to make the playoff on national television during the Big Ten Championship game.
The Crimson Tide did make a New Year’s Six Bowl, however. They will meet Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Where is everyone else heading? Here’s a guide to watching SEC teams during bowl season.
Alabama
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Bowl: Sugar
Opponent: Kansas State
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: Liberty
Opponent: Kansas
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Auburn
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
With a record of 5-7, Auburn is not eligible for a bowl game
Florida
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: Las Vegas
Opponent: Oregon State
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Georgia
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Bowl: Peach (College Football Playoff)
Opponent: Ohio State
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: Music City
Opponent: Iowa
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31
Time: 11 a.m. CT
LSU
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Bowl: Citrus
Opponent: Purdue
Date: Monday, Jan. 2
Time: noon CT
Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: Reliaquest
Opponent: Illinois
Date: Monday, Jan. 2
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Missouri
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: Gasparilla
Opponent: Wake Forest
Date: Friday, Dec. 23
Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
Ole Miss
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: Texas
Opponent: Texas Tech
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Time: 8 p.m. CT
South Carolina
The Tennessean
Bowl: Gator
Opponent: Notre Dame
Date: Friday, Dec. 30
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Tennessee
The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Bowl: Orange
Opponent: Clemson
Date: Friday, Dec. 30
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Texas A&M
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
With a 5-7 record, Texas A&M is not eligible for a bowl game.
Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
With a record of 5-7, Vanderbilt is not eligible for a bowl game