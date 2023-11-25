On to bowl season: Texas Tech football blown out in final hoedown with Texas

AUSTIN — Joey McGuire hasn't had too many games like the one that transpired in Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

It was a no good, horrible, very bad game for the Texas Tech football team.

The pomp and circumstance of the rivalry's end quickly gave way to a dominant showing from the Longhorns. After Behren Morton's 2-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 10-7 deficit, the Red Raiders unraveled in a hurry.

Texas Tech has had one game that was as lopsided as the 57-7 loss against Texas in McGuire's tenure has head coach. It was a 53-point win against FCS opponent Murray State in his debut with the Red Raiders.

Beyond that, there isn't a comparison in the McGuire era.

"Had some bad things happen that we couldn't overcome," McGuire said with a raspy voice, "and then it got away from us."

Injuries were part of the equation for the Red Raiders, both before and during the game. Reliable seniors like Jaylon Hutchings (knee) and Myles Price (shoulder) were out of action before kickoff. Numerous other Red Raiders went out during the game, one on a scary play.

Cameron Watts, a fifth-year senior defensive back, stayed down after a Tech punt and had to be carted off on a stretcher. Replay showed Watts had a collision with a teammate on the play.

Texas Tech's linebacker Ben Roberts (13) bows his head before the end of the Big 12 football game against Texas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Watts was medically cleared after the game and was expected to join the team on the trip back to Lubbock.

Texas Tech was held to a season-low 198 yards, 95 of which came from running back Tahj Brooks. Brooks averaged 5 yards per carry, but the Red Raiders were unable to use the run game with the deficit the team faced throughout.

"It was pretty physical," Brooks said. "They've got a good front, something we haven't seen before this year. Credit to them. They did their job and ... we didn't get the job done."

McGuire pointed out a few things that led to the anticlimatic finish to the decades-long rivalry. Penalties on second down after chunk plays on first and three interceptions thrown by Behren Morton (19-for-36, 88 yards) were part of it.

The big one was special teams, which has been Tech's bread and butter throughout the majority of the year.

Austin McNamara, who has been in the top 10 in punting average all season, finished with a season-low 41.13 per kick and had one attempt blocked by Michael Taaffe, which led to one of Bert Auburn's five field goals.

Keilan Robinson also ripped off a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half, taking the wind further out of Tech's sails.

"You could have told me a lot of things tonight that could have happened. That was not one of them," McGuire said. "We've played, I think, as good as anybody on special teams and affected the game in a positive way every week until this weekend."

The Red Raiders now turn their focus to their bowl game, a guarantee by having finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. Selection day is Dec. 3, which gives the Red Raiders some extra time to sit on this one, and try to get some of their injured players back.

"Whatever bowl we (get) we're going to go in there as a healthy team, a team that's trying to win a bowl game," Brooks said. "... Really it's just going on to the next bowl game, the next thing. That's what we get coached about."

Texas Tech's head coach Joey McGuire stands on the sidelines against Texas in a Big 12 football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

