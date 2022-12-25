Bowl season means teams should wear double home jerseys, just like USC and UCLA

Bowl games are part of the color, pageantry, and aesthetic beauty of college football. Painted end zones, parades, bigger halftime shows, all wrapped around the holiday season. The Rose Bowl is the foremost example of bowl aesthetics, but the other bowls are spectacles unto themselves.

The Orange Bowl halftime show was a very, very big deal when I was a kid in the 1980s. The Sugar Bowl went from plain-jane Tulane Stadium to the modern Superdome. The Fiesta Bowl was a small, backyard bowl when it began in the early 1970s. It quickly grew into a main-event bowl game.

These big events — obviously the College Football Playoff semifinal bowls, but also the other big bowls — are visual feasts, or at least, they are meant to be. Why teams don’t have double home uniforms for them is a real head-scratcher.

Tulane’s light-blue home uniforms aren’t the exact shade of blue UCLA uses, but they are close enough. That should be the Cotton Bowl uniform matchup: Tulane blue versus USC Cardinal and Gold.

It won’t be.

Tulane will wear a gray alternate jersey:

This is a real missed opportunity.

List

Oregon-Oregon State game will be a battle of brothers in 2023: Matayo Uiagalelei vs. DJ Uiagalelei

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire