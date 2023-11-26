Bowl scenarios for the Oklahoma Sooners after Big 12 regular season finale

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass over TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Shad Banks Jr. (0) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

The regular season finale came early in Week 13 for the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners with a 69-45 win over visiting TCU Friday afternoon. Week 13's slate of rivalry games across the FBS is clearing up the postseason picture for multiple teams, including the Sooners.

The Sooners' losses to Kansas and No. 21 Oklahoma State in the final Big 12 Bedlam ruined their chance at a College Football Playoff spot by early November. They end the regular season at 10-2 and third in the Big 12 standings behind No. 7 Texas and Oklahoma State who will play for the conference title next Saturday. Here's a breakdown of Oklahoma's postseason possibilities this year.

College football bold predictions: Florida State's season spoiled in Week 13?

Can Oklahoma make a New Year's Six bowl game?

It's a possibility, but with the Sooners out of the Big 12 title game, things are a little complicated.

Texas losing to Oklahoma State next week would open up more possibilities. The Sooners' win over Texas earlier this season in the Red River Rivalry game could give them the edge in a New Year's Six game berth. That'd be if Oklahoma State doesn't subsequently take their spot instead.

If Texas wins the Big 12 title over Oklahoma State, the Sooners would need more help from teams in the top 10. Even the losers of the SEC and Pac-12 title games would likely still be ranked ahead of Oklahoma. One-loss No. 2 Ohio State and Texas as well as two-loss No. 11 Penn State would also likely get the nod over the Sooners. That'd leave one spot in the New Year's Six games with the Sooners vying for a spot with No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 10 Missouri.

Spartans' new coach: Michigan State hires Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State

Which bowl games are likely for Oklahoma?

A New Year's Six game may be unlikely but there are plenty of other bowl games the Sooners could be picked for. The Big 12 has spots in more than a handful of bowl games this postseason.

The Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, traditionally between a Big 12 and Pac-12 team, is a likely scenario. In this hypothetical, the Sooners would be playing the third-best team in Pac-12 in No. 16 Arizona.

Another Dec. 28 game - the Pop-Tarts Bowl - is another scenario for the Sooners. This would play out if Texas makes a New Year's Six game and Oklahoma State gets the Alamo Bowl spot despite a worse conference record. In this scenario, the Sooners would play an ACC team or No. 17 Notre Dame. Potential ACC foes include No. 24 NC State and Georgia Tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma bowl game: Outlook, bowl options after regular season wraps