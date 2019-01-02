Bowl roundup: Texas runs past fifth-ranked Georgia for Sugar Bowl win

No 15. Texas 28, No. 5 Georgia 21

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 169 yards as the 15th-ranked Longhorns outpunched fifth-ranked Georgia 28-21 on Tuesday in the Sugar Bowl at New Orleans.

Ehlinger's gritty ground game produced touchdowns on runs of 2, 9 and 1 yards, with two of the scores coming at the end of lengthy, time-consuming drives.

Texas (10-4) won 10 games in a season for the first time since it captured 13 victories in 2009 before losing to Alabama in the national championship game. The Longhorns had at least 10 wins for nine straight years from 2001-09.

Georgia (11-3) started slowly and could never find a way to solve Ehlinger and the Longhorns. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted once, sacked twice and was under constant duress from the Texas pass rush.

No. 6 Ohio State 28, No. 9 Washington 23

Dwayne Haskins passed for three first-half touchdowns, and the Buckeyes held off a late rally to defeat the Huskies in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Haskins, a Heisman finalist, completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards for the Buckeyes (13-1), who were playing their final game under Urban Meyer. The coach announced last month he would retire after the bowl game because of health reasons.

Jake Browning completed 35 of 54 passes for 313 yards for the Huskies (10-4), who rallied after trailing 28-3 entering the fourth quarter.

No. 14 Kentucky 27, No. 12 Penn State 24

The Wildcats reached 10 wins for only the third time in program history with a win over the Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.

Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 144 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns to pace the Wildcats (10-3). Lynn Bowden ran a punt back 58 yards for a score late in the first period and also caught five passes for 84 yards.

Trace McSorley completed 17 of 33 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns against one interception for Penn State (9-4). McSorley also rushed the ball 19 times for 75 yards and a touchdown while limping on a reported broken foot.

Iowa 27, No. 18 Mississippi State 22

Nate Stanley threw three touchdown passes, and Jake Gervase came up with a key interception as the Hawkeyes upset the Bulldogs in the Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.

Stanley, who completed 21 of 31 attempts for 214 yards with an interception, was the Hawkeyes' entire offense. Their running game was completely shut down, going backwards for minus-15 yards on 20 carries. Iowa (9-4) managed just 199 total yards and went 1 of 11 on third-down conversions.

However, it was enough to subdue the Bulldogs (8-5), who at times were their worst enemy as they made a barrage of mistakes. Mississippi State was penalized eight times for 90 yards -- the Hawkeyes weren't flagged all day -- and also committed three turnovers.

No. 11 LSU 40, No. 8 Central Florida 32

Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes as the Tigers defeated the Knights in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., ending the nation's longest active winning streak at 25 games.

Burrow, a junior transfer from Ohio State, completed 21 of 34 passes for 394 yards, overcoming an early pick-six and a brutal hit sustained as he was blocked during the run-back. He led the Tigers (10-3) by throwing TD passes of 22 and 33 yards to Justin Jefferson, 49 yards to Derrick Dillon and 32 yards to Ja'Marr Chase.

The Knights (12-1) got a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown from Brandon Moore,