Bowl projections: Will the Big Ten or Big 12 get a second team into a New Year's Six bowl?
It appears certain that the Big Ten or the Big 12 will only have one team in a New Year’s Six bowl game this season. We’re just not sure yet which conference will be flying solo.
With BYU’s loss to Coastal Carolina, the battle for the final at-large spot for a New Year’s Six game looks like it’s coming down to Indiana and the loser of the Big 12 championship game between Iowa State and Oklahoma.
Indiana stayed at No. 12 in Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings after beating previously No. 16 Wisconsin. The committee was very high on the Badgers but abandoned ship following Indiana’s win. The Hoosiers didn’t move up while Wisconsin fell out of the playoff rankings altogether.
Both Big 12 teams are currently ahead of the Hoosiers. Iowa State is at No. 7 and Oklahoma is at No. 11. If Oklahoma beats Iowa State on Dec. 19 (and West Virginia on Saturday) then both Big 12 teams could be ahead of the Hoosiers if Indiana ends the season with one loss.
If Iowa State wins the Big 12 title game, it’s easy to see how Oklahoma falls below a one-loss Indiana team. That could put the Hoosiers in the Fiesta Bowl against USC.
We’re going with that matchup in this edition of our bowl projections. Our full list of projections is below and does not include the recently canceled LA Bowl. It also reflects the Armed Forces Bowl’s new agreement with the Pac-12 and the SEC for each conference to field a team in the game.
Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl
SMU vs. UTSA
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
UCF vs. Appalachian State
Dec. 22
Potato Bowl
Buffalo vs. Boise State
Boca Raton Bowl
Florida Atlantic vs. Kent State
Dec. 23
New Orleans Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall
Montgomery Bowl
Fresno State vs. Louisiana Tech
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
Tulsa vs. Louisiana
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Western Michigan vs. UAB
Dec. 26
Gasparilla Bowl
Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Cure Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Tulane
First Responder Bowl
Pitt vs. TCU
LendingTree Bowl
Ball State vs. Georgia State
Independence Bowl
UCLA vs. Army
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Maryland vs. Washington
Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Boston College vs. Liberty
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
North Carolina vs. Texas
Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Virginia vs. Wisconsin
Music City Bowl
Minnesota vs. Kentucky
Cotton Bowl (New Year’s Six)
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State
Dec. 31
Armed Forces Bowl
Colorado vs. Arkansas
Liberty Bowl
West Virginia vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan vs. San Jose State
Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. LSU
Jan. 1
Birmingham Bowl
BYU vs. Nevada
Peach Bowl (New Year’s Six)
Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl
Northwestern vs. Auburn
Rose Bowl (CFP semifinal)
Clemson vs. Ohio State
Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal)
Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Jan. 2
Gator Bowl
North Carolina State vs. Ole Miss
Outback Bowl
Iowa vs. Missouri
Fiesta Bowl (New Year’s Six)
USC vs. Indiana
Orange Bowl (New Year’s Six)
Florida vs. Miami
