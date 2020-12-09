Bowl projections: Will the Big Ten or Big 12 get a second team into a New Year's Six bowl?

It appears certain that the Big Ten or the Big 12 will only have one team in a New Year’s Six bowl game this season. We’re just not sure yet which conference will be flying solo.

With BYU’s loss to Coastal Carolina, the battle for the final at-large spot for a New Year’s Six game looks like it’s coming down to Indiana and the loser of the Big 12 championship game between Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Indiana stayed at No. 12 in Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings after beating previously No. 16 Wisconsin. The committee was very high on the Badgers but abandoned ship following Indiana’s win. The Hoosiers didn’t move up while Wisconsin fell out of the playoff rankings altogether.

Both Big 12 teams are currently ahead of the Hoosiers. Iowa State is at No. 7 and Oklahoma is at No. 11. If Oklahoma beats Iowa State on Dec. 19 (and West Virginia on Saturday) then both Big 12 teams could be ahead of the Hoosiers if Indiana ends the season with one loss.

If Iowa State wins the Big 12 title game, it’s easy to see how Oklahoma falls below a one-loss Indiana team. That could put the Hoosiers in the Fiesta Bowl against USC.

We’re going with that matchup in this edition of our bowl projections. Our full list of projections is below and does not include the recently canceled LA Bowl. It also reflects the Armed Forces Bowl’s new agreement with the Pac-12 and the SEC for each conference to field a team in the game.

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttlethrows a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl

SMU vs. UTSA

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

UCF vs. Appalachian State

Dec. 22

Potato Bowl

Buffalo vs. Boise State

Boca Raton Bowl

Florida Atlantic vs. Kent State

Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall

Montgomery Bowl

Fresno State vs. Louisiana Tech

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

Tulsa vs. Louisiana

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Western Michigan vs. UAB

Dec. 26

Gasparilla Bowl

Memphis vs. Wake Forest

Cure Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Tulane

First Responder Bowl

Pitt vs. TCU

LendingTree Bowl

Ball State vs. Georgia State

Independence Bowl

UCLA vs. Army

Story continues

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Maryland vs. Washington

Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Boston College vs. Liberty

Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

North Carolina vs. Texas

Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Virginia vs. Wisconsin

Music City Bowl

Minnesota vs. Kentucky

Cotton Bowl (New Year’s Six)

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State

Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl

Colorado vs. Arkansas

Liberty Bowl

West Virginia vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan vs. San Jose State

Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. LSU

Jan. 1

Birmingham Bowl

BYU vs. Nevada

Peach Bowl (New Year’s Six)

Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl

Northwestern vs. Auburn

Rose Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Clemson vs. Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 2

Gator Bowl

North Carolina State vs. Ole Miss

Outback Bowl

Iowa vs. Missouri

Fiesta Bowl (New Year’s Six)

USC vs. Indiana

Orange Bowl (New Year’s Six)

Florida vs. Miami

