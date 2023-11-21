Bowl projections: Where will Colorado State football play if Rams become bowl eligible?

Let’s begin this story with the big IF disclaimer.

Any discussion of where the Colorado State football team may play a bowl game is, of course, IF the Rams make a bowl.

CSU must win at Hawaii late Saturday night to reach bowl eligibility. A loss there and the season ends.

But there’s no harm in looking at where CSU might play IF the Rams win.

So, here’s where national projections place CSU in bowl talk.

New Mexico Bowl: The Action Network and Brett McMurphy have the Rams in the New Mexico Bowl against New Mexico State. McMurphy puts New Mexico State as a four-point favorite in this hypothetical matchup. The New Mexico Bowl is Dec. 16 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Frisco Bowl: ESPN has two reporters making projections. Kyle Bonagura doesn't have the Rams in a bowl, but Mark Schlabach has CSU in the Frisco Bowl against Texas State.

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman also have the Rams in the Frisco Bowl, pairing them with Arkansas State. Another Frisco Bowl projection comes via 247Sports, also vs. Texas State.

That game is on Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: USA Today's Erick Smith has the Rams in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Appalachian State. That game is Dec. 18.

First Responder Bowl: CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has the Rams in the First Responder Bowl against Louisiana. The game is Dec. 26 in Dallas, Texas.

Independence Bowl: Bill Bender of Sporting News has the Rams facing Cal in the Independence Bowl. The game is Dec. 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

IF CSU wins and makes a bowl, the game announcements will be made on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

