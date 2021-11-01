Bowl projections: Vols slated to play Iowa
Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) had an open date in Week 9.
The Vols will play at Kentucky in Week 10. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference divisional matchup.
Following Week 9, College Football News released its bowl projections.
Tennessee is slated to play Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt