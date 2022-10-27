Bowl projections for USC include a Holiday Bowl forecast along with an Alamo Bowl slot

If USC can’t win the Pac-12 championship this season, the Trojans would dearly want to at least make a New Year’s Six bowl. If the Trojans can play in a featured New Year’s bowl in Year 1 under Lincoln Riley, that would be a significant achievement and a notable prize for the program.

The vast majority of pundits felt, going into the 2022 season, that USC would not reach the New Year’s Six and would not immediately regain the stature of the Pete Carroll years. Pete Carroll needed one season to get everything organized at USC. His first Trojan team in 2001 went 6-6 and lost to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Christmas Day. If Riley can make an NY6 bowl, that would be an indication of how fully he has restored the Trojans in one year. It’s an important goal.

Right now, bowl projections are mixed, but if you look at the various projections and notes below, you’ll see that USC has to beat UCLA to remain high enough in the rankings to get an NY6 ticket.

JERRY PALM, CBS SPORTS: ROSE BOWL

Jerry Palm still has the Trojans facing the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

KYLE BONAGURA, ESPN: HOLIDAY BOWL

Oof. Bonagura has USC facing NC State in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. That wouldn’t be too encouraging for Lincoln Riley.

MARK SCHLABACH, ESPN: ALAMO BOWL

Schlabach has the Trojans facing Adrian Martinez and the Kansas State Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: ROSE BOWL

Surprisingly, College Football News still has USC facing Michigan in the Rose Bowl — for now.

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247SPORTS: COTTON BOWL

Here we go with a new opponent: Crawford has the Trojans facing Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. That might be surprising, but here’s Crawford’s reasoning behind it:

Cincinnati will be the Group of Five’s highest-ranked team this week, but Tulane’s remaining schedule appears more favorable from the outside looking in. The Bearcats go to UCF next week, host East Carolina and take on the Green Wave at Nippert Stadium in the regular-season finale that will have New Year’s Six and conference title-game implications in the American Athletic. As for USC, this is the spot for the Trojans if they finish as the Pac-12’s runner-up inside the top 14.

OLIVER HODGKINSON, PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK: ALAMO BOWL

Well, another Alamo Bowl projection — this time against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

JACK FOLLMAN, SUPERWEST SPORTS: COTTON BOWL

Jack Follman has the Trojans facing Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, and a New Year’s Six bowl in Lincoln Riley’s first season is a success.

