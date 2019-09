Bowl Projections: UCF Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

UCF climbed to 28–1 since 2017 with a blowout win over Stanford on Saturday, and while the visiting Cardinal traveled south and are now 1–2, the matchup illustrated a key point in the college football landscape: The Knights are here to stay.

Don’t be surprised if UCF rips through another regular season undefeated in 2019, even with road battles at Cincinnati and at Temple on the horizon. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been a perfect replacement for McKenzie Milton with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games, and the Knights are holding opponents to 13.7 points per game. Head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t missed a beat since replacing Scott Frost in Orlando.

The current College Football Playoff picture and recent history makes it nearly impossible for UCF to play for the national title, but will we see the Knights in a New Year’s Day Bowl for the third straight year in 2019? Check out Sports Illustrated’s latest slate of bowl projections below.

Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Conference USA vs. MAC

Marshall vs. Buffalo





Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

American vs. Sun Belt

SMU vs. Louisiana Lafayette





Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET, ABC)

MEAC vs. SWAC

South Carolina State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff





New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Conference USA vs. MWC

Southern Miss vs. Nevada





Cure Bowl, Orlando (2:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

American vs. Sun Belt

Houston vs. Louisiana Monroe





Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

MAC vs. American

Eastern Michigan vs. Tulane





Camellia Bowl, Montgomery (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Northern Illinois vs. Troy





Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Pac-12 vs. SEC or Big Ten or MWC

Washington State vs. Boise State





New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State





Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Conference USA vs. ACC or American

UAB vs. Cincinnati





Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl, Honolulu (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MWC or BYU vs. American

Hawaii vs. Temple





Dec. 26

Independence Bowl, Shreveport (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. ACC or Notre Dame

Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina





Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten vs. ACC or Notre Dame

Maryland vs. NC State





Dec. 27

Military Bowl, Annapolis (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

American vs. ACC or Notre Dame

Navy vs. Miami





Pinstripe Bowl, Bronx (3:20 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten vs. ACC or Notre Dame

Nebraska vs. Boston College





Texas Bowl, Houston (6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas





Holiday Bowl, San Diego (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan State vs. Washington





Cheez-It Bowl, Phoenix (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Cal vs. Kansas State





Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl, Orlando (12 p.m. ET, ABC)

Big 12 vs. ACC or Notre Dame

Iowa State vs. Wake Forest





Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl, Dallas (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Conference USA

TCU vs. North Texas





Music City Bowl, Nashville (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. ACC or Big Ten or Notre Dame

South Carolina vs. Northwestern





Redbox Bowl, Santa Clara (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Minnesota vs. Arizona State





Dec. 31

Belk Bowl, Charlotte (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. ACC

Kentucky vs. Syracuse





Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, El Paso (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Pac-12 vs. ACC or Notre Dame

USC vs. Miami





Liberty Bowl, Memphis (3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Baylor vs. Mississippi State





Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

MWC vs. Sun Belt

San Diego State vs. Coastal Carolina





Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon





Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Iowa vs. Auburn





Outback Bowl, Tampa (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Michigan vs. Texas A&M





Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

ACC vs. American

Virginia Tech vs. Memphis





TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Jacksonville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. ACC or Big Ten or Notre Dame

Florida vs. Penn State





Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MAC vs. MWC

Western Michigan vs. Air Force





Jan 4

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth (11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MWC vs. Big Ten

BYU vs. Purdue





Jan. 6

Mobile Alabama Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Central Michigan vs. Georgia Southern





New Year's Six Bowls

Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington (Dec. 28, noon, ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Texas vs. UCF





Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens (Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame

Virginia vs. Notre Dame





Rose Bowl Game, Pasadena (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Wisconsin vs. Utah





Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Oklahoma vs. Georgia





Fiesta Bowl, Glendale (Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Clemson vs. LSU





Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Alabama vs. Ohio State





College Football Playoff National Championship, New Orleans (Jan. 13, 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner