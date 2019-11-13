Bowl Projections: The Pac-12 champion makes the playoff
Alabama’s loss to LSU shakes up the potential playoff field.
With the Crimson Tide sitting at No. 5 in Tuesday’s playoff rankings, the door is open for a one-loss conference champion to jump into the top four at the end of the season. And there’s a decent shot that team could be from the Pac-12.
The scenario in our latest bowl projections goes as follows. No. 1 LSU finishes the season at 13-0 and beats No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. No. 6 Oregon finishes the season at 12-1 with a victory over No. 7 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Bulldogs drop out of the top four while Oregon jumps over 11-1 Alabama and into the top four.
Alabama gets sent to the Sugar Bowl for yet another game with Oklahoma while Utah heads to the Rose Bowl to play a team from the Big Ten.
Here’s a look at all of our best guesses for the bowls with three weeks to go in the regular season.
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl, Dec. 28
LSU vs. Oregon
Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28
Ohio State vs. Clemson
New Year’s Six
Cotton Bowl, Dec. 28
Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Orange Bowl, Dec. 30
Florida vs. Wake Forest
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1
Penn State vs. Utah
Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1
Oklahoma vs. Alabama
Other bowls
Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20
Western Kentucky vs. Central Michigan
Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20
SMU vs. App State
New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21
Wyoming vs. Marshall
Cure Bowl, Dec. 21
Buffalo vs. Florida International
Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21
Memphis vs. Toledo
Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21
Coastal Carolina vs. Charlotte
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21
Boise State vs. Washington State
New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21
Georgia State vs. Louisiana Tech
Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23
UCF vs. Miami
Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24
Navy vs. BYU
Independence Bowl, Dec. 26
Southern Miss vs. Liberty
Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26
Boston College vs. Michigan State
Military Bowl, Dec. 27
Temple vs. North Carolina
Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27
Virginia Tech vs. Illinois
Texas Bowl, Dec. 27
Iowa State vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27
Indiana vs. USC
Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27
Oklahoma State vs. San Diego State
Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28
Texas vs. Virginia
First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30
TCU vs. UAB
Music City Bowl, Dec. 30
Kentucky vs. Pitt
Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30
Iowa vs. Cal
Belk Bowl, Dec. 31
Louisville vs. Missouri
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31
Florida State vs. Arizona State
Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31
Kansas State vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31
Utah State vs. Arkansas State
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31
Baylor vs. Washington
Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
Outback Bowl, Jan. 1
Auburn vs. Minnesota
Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2
Hawaii vs. Louisiana
TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2
Texas A&M vs. Michigan
Potato Bowl, Jan. 3
Nevada vs. Ohio
Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4
Air Force vs. Tulane
Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6
Western Michigan vs. Georgia Southern
