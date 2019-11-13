Bowl Projections: The Pac-12 champion makes the playoff

Alabama’s loss to LSU shakes up the potential playoff field.

With the Crimson Tide sitting at No. 5 in Tuesday’s playoff rankings, the door is open for a one-loss conference champion to jump into the top four at the end of the season. And there’s a decent shot that team could be from the Pac-12.

The scenario in our latest bowl projections goes as follows. No. 1 LSU finishes the season at 13-0 and beats No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. No. 6 Oregon finishes the season at 12-1 with a victory over No. 7 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Bulldogs drop out of the top four while Oregon jumps over 11-1 Alabama and into the top four.

Alabama gets sent to the Sugar Bowl for yet another game with Oklahoma while Utah heads to the Rose Bowl to play a team from the Big Ten.

Here’s a look at all of our best guesses for the bowls with three weeks to go in the regular season.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Dec. 28

LSU vs. Oregon

Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28

Ohio State vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six

Cotton Bowl, Dec. 28

Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Florida vs. Wake Forest

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

Penn State vs. Utah

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

Oklahoma vs. Alabama

Other bowls

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20

Western Kentucky vs. Central Michigan

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20

SMU vs. App State

New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21

Wyoming vs. Marshall

Cure Bowl, Dec. 21

Buffalo vs. Florida International

Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21

Memphis vs. Toledo

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21

Coastal Carolina vs. Charlotte

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21

Boise State vs. Washington State

New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Tech

Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23

UCF vs. Miami

Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24

Navy vs. BYU

Independence Bowl, Dec. 26

Southern Miss vs. Liberty

Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26

Boston College vs. Michigan State

Military Bowl, Dec. 27

Temple vs. North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27

Virginia Tech vs. Illinois

Texas Bowl, Dec. 27

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27

Indiana vs. USC

Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27

Oklahoma State vs. San Diego State

Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28

Texas vs. Virginia

First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30

TCU vs. UAB

Music City Bowl, Dec. 30

Kentucky vs. Pitt

Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30

Iowa vs. Cal

Belk Bowl, Dec. 31

Louisville vs. Missouri

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31

Florida State vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31

Kansas State vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31

Utah State vs. Arkansas State

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31

Baylor vs. Washington

Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1

Auburn vs. Minnesota

Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2

Hawaii vs. Louisiana

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2

Texas A&M vs. Michigan

Potato Bowl, Jan. 3

Nevada vs. Ohio

Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4

Air Force vs. Tulane

Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6

Western Michigan vs. Georgia Southern

