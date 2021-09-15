Bowl projections for the Texas Longhorns after Week 2

Texas suffered a rough loss to Arkansas in Week 2, but many of their preseason goals are still within reach.

The expectations at Texas are always sky high to where the fan base gets a little too high when things are going well, and a bit too low when things don’t go their way.

Considering only two games have been played thus far, a lot can happen between now and the end of the regular season. The Longhorns are hoping to compete for a Big 12 title this year under Steve Sarkisian, which is very much within their reach. Anything more than that is purely a bonus.

In regards to bowl projections, those will continue to change each as the season progresses. Unless it’s the typical Alamo Bowl projection for Texas, which seemingly happens every year.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports is back with his weekly bowl game projections after Week 2. On top of that, we’ve included the bowl projections from 247Sports and ESPN as well. Each network chose a different bowl game and opponent.

USA TODAY Sports Bowl Projection:

Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29) – ACC vs. Big 12

Virginia Tech vs. Texas

The Longhorns have never appeared in the Cheez-It Bowl, and the Hokies last appeared in 2012. Since 2014, the game features the second pick from the ACC against the third pick from the Big 12.

247Sports Bowl Projection:

Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29) – Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Texas vs. USC

There would be numerous storylines for these two programs to meet in a bowl game. Unfortunately for Texas, they’re hoping to get away from consistently making a trip down the road to the Alamo Bowl.

ESPN Bowl Projection:

Kyle Bonagura: Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 28) – Big Ten vs. Big 12

Texas vs. Rutgers

This is the only bowl game between the Big 12 and Big Ten conferences, and it’s scheduled for a prime time slot on ESPN this year. Rutgers is now 2-0 on the season, but have yet to face a quality opponent, while Texas is coming off of an embarrassing loss to Arkansas. A lot can happen between now and then.