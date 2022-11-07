Bowl Projections: Is Texas back in the New Years Six hunt?

There are just three weeks left in the regular season before we gear up for championship weekend and selection Sunday.

We have seen some separation among the contenders and pretenders in the College Football Playoffs seeding but we still have plenty left to decide. The Georgia Bulldogs took firm control of the SEC East on Saturday with their win.

With the loss by the Clemson Tigers, it has opened the door for the Big 12 and Pac-12 to climb into the conversation. The Big 12 has the edge with an undefeated team leading the way.

In the history of the CFP, only the SEC has produced two playoff teams in a single season, they did it twice. Could Ohio State and Michigan give the Big Ten that honor in 2022?

We check in on the New Years Six and the College Football Playoffs with this week’s projections.

Rose Bowl

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Following their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs to begin the year, the Ducks have been a completely different team. Quarterback Bo Nix has Oregon dreaming big after the rough start to the 2022 campaign.

Penn State has suffered two losses this season, both coming at the hands of the top two teams in the Big Ten East. A trip to the Rose Bowl would come for James Franklin if both teams ahead of them are heading to the College Football Playoffs.

Cotton Bowl

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans vs Tulane Green Wave

The Trojans have once again jumped into the national conversation under the leadership of Lincoln Riley. The team did suffer a loss to the Utah Utes but they are among the top teams in the country and their consolation could be the Cotton Bowl. Not a bad way to start your tenure with his new team.

Tulane is playing the role of Cincinnati of a season ago as the Group of Five’s top team. They have a win over a top opponent (Kansas State) and could draw a tough matchup with Caleb Williams and the Trojans.

Sugar Bowl

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas Longhorns vs Tennessee Volunteers

The battle of two teams who stake claim to the “UT” moniker. This would be an interesting matchup between teams that play offense a bit differently. The Texas Longhorns are more running centric with their backfield duo of [autotag]Bijan Robinson[/autotag] and [autotag]Roschon Johnson[/autotag]. But don’t let that fool you, [autotag]Quinn Ewers[/autotag] and [autotag]Xavier Worthy[/autotag] can get it done through the air.

Tennessee is coming off a demoralizing loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and now could find themselves needing help to get back in the race. Still, a trip to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl is still a major positive for a team that was 3-7 just two seasons ago.

Orange Bowl

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers vs Clemson Tigers

Let’s just call it the Tiger Bowl. LSU and Clemson met in 2019 for the College Football Playoffs National Championship. Could there be some level of retribution for Dabo Swinney? Clemson had a down year by their standards and while they were in the hunt for the CFP, they might need some help and a big win down the stretch.

LSU didn’t start the season off great with a loss against Florida State in New Orleans but back-to-back wins over top-10 teams have them projected for an SEC Championship appearance. All LSU has to do is keep winning with just three games left, all against unranked opponents. Brian Kelly turned a 6-7 team around very quickly.

CFP Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes vs TCU Horned Frogs

After missing out last season, it looks like the Ohio State Buckeyes are poised for a return to the College Football Playoffs. To secure their spot, they just need to knock off their most hated rivals in the final game of the season. For now, they get the nod against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

No one saw the TCU Horned Frogs racing to the top of the Big 12 in Sonny Dykes’ first season in Fort Worth. As the fourth undefeated team in the Power Five, they would get the final spot as the No. 4 seed. They have a big test with Texas on Saturday before closing out the season against Baylor and Iowa State.

CFP Semifinal: Peach Bowl

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Bulldogs vs Michigan Wolverines

After knocking off the surprising Tennessee Vols on Saturday, we have the Georgia Bulldogs reclaiming the No. 1 spot in college football. They will look to defend their 2021 championship against the team they faced in the semifinals last year in this projection, Michigan.

The Wolverines could repeat as Big Ten champions but they have one roadblock left, Ohio State. The regular season finale could determine their place in the final four.

CFP National Championship

Joshua L Jones-USA TODAY Network

Georgia Bulldogs vs Ohio State Buckeyes

We are rolling with the top two seeded teams for the CFP Final at SoFi Stadium. Can UGA make it back-to-back or does Ohio State claim its first title since the first CFP?

