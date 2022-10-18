Bowl projections: Tennessee moves into College Football Playoff after Alabama win

Usually it's one game on a weekend that shakes up the College Football Playoff picture. What about when it is four games?

That was the case Saturday when a quartet of top 10 teams that entered the day unbeaten ended the weekend with a loss. Alabama, Southern California, Oklahoma State and Penn State – No. 1, 6, 7 and 10, respectively – all now have major ground to make up.

The biggest loser of the group was the Crimson Tide, who have occupied a playoff spot since the preseason. They've been replaced in the semifinals by Tennessee, the team that took them down Saturday.

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) reacts after scoring a two-point conversion against Alabama during the second half at Neyland Stadium.

One of the stories of the first half, the Volunteers are on a collision course with Georgia in less than three weeks. Even with a loss in that game, Tennessee would have a strong playoff case at 11-1 if the Bulldogs win the SEC title, especially with their defeat of Alabama on its résumé.

The best challenges would be from a champion in the Big 12 or Pac-12, however the balance of both leagues make even a one-loss champion unlikely. Also possibly in the mix would be the loser of the Michigan-Ohio State clash, but neither would have the quality wins of Tennessee.

The shuffling of the New Year's Six saw three teams of those aforementioned unbeatens move out after losses – Southern California, Penn State and Oklahoma State. Alabama slides down to the Orange Bowl, while UCLA, Oregon and Texas move in.

Those positions are set for a week but with another Saturday full of showdowns, expect more adjustments next time.

Note: An asterisk indicates a school that has replaced a conference pick.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl projections: Tennessee usurps Alabama in playoff